WITH AFP Chief of Staff, Gen. Ed Ano, Usec. Joel Maguiza Sy Egco of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, AFP PIO chief, Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP DCS, CMO, MGen. Mel Feliciano and National Press Club (NPC) Pres. Paul Gutierrez. The meeting is to discuss the AFP’s role in the PTFoMS where CS, AFP, gave the military’s full support. Mabuhay ang malayang pamamahayag! ###

loading...