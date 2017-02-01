Mamondiong makes surprise visits to TESDA regional and provincial offices, training centers  

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) ay nagsagawa ng inspeksiyon si Director General, Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong made a surprise inspection of regional and provincial offices of Tesda to ensure quality skills training are given to students.

Mamondiong made surprise visits to Regions 1, 3 and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and provincial offices to check the equipment which need to be improved or upgraded.

Aside from this, Mamondiong met with regional and provincial directors as he discussed with the representatives of the Technical Vocational Institutions (TVIs) and other officials involved in skills training.

Mamondiong also checked the facilities of training centers and instructed the regional and provincial directors to enlist the items which their respective training centers need.



The TESDSA chief gave suggestions on how to come up with state of the art facilities in every training center.

Regional and provincial officers of TESDA thanked Mamondiong for taking time to visit them and queried on their needs.

Employees and students of the regional and provincial training offices of TESDA gave a warm welcome to Mamondiong who was accompanied by Deputy Director General for Operations Alvin Feliciano.

Mamondiong updated them on Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the provinces and the plan to expand its facilities.

