Nanliligaw lang kapag may pelikula

NUMERO unong user ang noselifted na aktor na ‘to.

Imagine, kalat na kalat na ang tsismis na nanliligaw lang siya kapag may movie o soap na sinu-shoot and then afterwards ay deadma na siya.

Nabaliw talaga ang isang young actress sa gimmick niyang ito dahil sa tuwing may project daw sila together ay nanliligaw kuno ang user friendly na aktor. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Ang nakaba-badtrip, the very moment the shooting or taping is already finished, this young man appears to have developed amnesia overnight.

Amnesia overnight daw, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Tapos once na may project na naman kung saan magkakasama sila, he would resume his courtship as if nothing happens.

Nothing happens raw, o! Harharharharharharhar!

Naloloka talaga ang aktres but after working with him for a long time, he gets to understand his working style.

‘Yun bang tipong manliligaw para maging realistic ang mga ligawan scenes at swak din sa promo ng movie or soap opera.

Anyhow, kaya naman pala ganon ang diskarte ng lalakeng ito na mas better looking pa ang dating nu’ng time na hindi pa siya noselifted (hindi pa raw noselifted, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!) ay dahil sa may syobit itong bekinese na siyang nagbibigay ng lahat nang kanyang mga luho.

‘Yan ang dahilan kung bakit hindi niya maseryoso ang kanyang panliligaw. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Siyempre naman, good provider ang vaklung kaya can’t afford siyang iwan ito.

‘Yun nah! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

BAKIT HINDI PA MAKABALIK SA TV SI KRIZZY BABY?

In a recent interview with the press, APT big boss Tony Tuviera explains why Kris is not back on TV yet, “Right now kasi, hindi pa namin malaman kung paano siya ibabalik.”

It’s been months, five months to be exact, since Kris was last seen having a meeting with APT Entertainment’s President and CEO Tony Tuviera and his son director Mike Tuviera.

What was the outcome of the meeting? “Kris texted me, she wanted to sit down. I didn’t know anything what we would talk about.

Sinama ko lang yung anak ko, si Mike. We sat down. She said, ‘I want to get into digital. I think the future really is digital.’

“’Tapos sabi niya, ‘I want to be there first.’ So, sabi namin, ‘Okay.’

“Then, she said, ‘It’s about time that we start to own also what I’m doing.’

“Kasi, sa digital nga naman, siya ‘yong ganun.

“Then, she said, I can help you with some of the sponsors. Ganun lang nagsimula.

“Yun lang, doon nagsimula.”

Basically a month after, Kris hinted that she would be taping for a new project. Inakala talaga ng mga tao na she would be doing a show for GMA 7.

Inakala pa nga ng mga taong siya na ang papalit sa show na nagtapos.

Pero hindi nga ito nangyari at na-shock na lang ang mga tao nang may show na umere, ‘yung That’s My Bae, at hindi ang show ni Kris.

Basta right now, say ni Mr. Tuviera, hindi raw talaga nila alam kung papa’no siya ibabalik.

He further said that they would have wanted to give the queen of all media a totally different show.

Right now Mr. Tuviera said his group is still looking for the kind of show that is appropriate for her TV comeback but he made it clear that their commitment with her is on a digital show only.

LIZQUEN’S MOVIE GROSSES P27 MILLION ON OPENING DAY!

The Liza Soberano – Enrique Gil movie My Ex and Whys grossed P27 million on its opening day.

This was announced by Star Cinema through its Instagram account on February 16, 2017.

Directed by Cathy Garcia Molina, the third movie of the LizQuen love team was partly shot in South Korea.

The Instagram post had the caption: “Congratulations Team #MyExandWhys! The film earned P27 million on its first day of screening! Maraming salamat Kapamilya! Patuloy natin suportahan ang Most Beautiful Valentine film! #MyExandWhysNowShowing”

During a blog conference for My Ex and Whys, Liza revealed how she manages to show the emotions needed for heavy scenes in the movie.

“It depends. Pag may scene na nakarerelate ako na napagdaanan ko in real life, I sometimes use the pain that I felt in real life and I go back to that certain experience that I went through.

“If not, I get help from Direk Cathy.”

It may be recalled that a dialogue uttered by Liza’s character became viral when she asked: “Pangit ba ako?”

During the blog con, Liza admitted, “Like yung [line na] pangit ba ako, I can’t really relate to the scene at all.”

Members of the press laughed at Liza’s statement but she quickly clarified that this had nothing to do with her face.

“Kailangan niyo kasi mapanood ang buong eksena. Hindi ako maka-relate sa pain na pinagdaraan ng character kasi wala pa akong ex.

“Hindi pa ako naloko ng kahit na sinong tao. I had to get the pain from someone else who felt it.”

TAKAM NA TAKAM ANG MGA MATRONA

Hahahahahahahahaha! Hindi raw talaga magkamayaw ang mga matrona sa pag-aagawan sa maragul na ratbulites ng foreign dude na ‘to sa Cebu.

Lahat ay nag-uunahang mai-set ang date sa dakotang foreigner at lahat ay gustong gumastos to the max.

Hahahahahahahaha!

Dahil dito, medyo naiirita naman ang matronang based in Manila.

Inasmuch as she’s moneyed, her money would not compare with the opulence of the matrons in Cebu na mga old rich talaga at lahat ay willing to spend just to taste the succulent dick of this guy. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

No wonder, he seems to be enjoying his stay in the queen city of the south where everybody seems to be most welcoming and eager to please. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Anyway, talaga palang money-oriented ang lalakeng ito at lahat ay gagawin niya para maragdagan ang kanyang savings. Hahahahahahaha!

The funny thing is he seems not to know the meaning of love and his whole world truly revolves around money and the things that it can buy.

What a way to live. Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Kung sabagay, lumaking deprived naman talaga ang lalakeng ito kaya ganyan na lang ang pagpapahalaga niya sa pera kaya save talaga siya nang save.

Mga guapo at magaganda lang silang magkakapatid pero deprived at lumaking nagdarahop.

Kaya nga nu’ng bagong dating dito sa atin ang lalakeng ito ay willing siyang mag-pose nang makahubad if that would mean an entry into the world of show business.

‘Yun nah!

