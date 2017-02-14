Home   >   Images   >   PARA SA MINAMAHAL..

PARA SA MINAMAHAL..

crismon21
KAHIT mataas ang presyo ng mga bulaklak sa Dangwa, Sampaloc, Maynila ay dinarayo pa rin ang mga ito upang makapamili pang regalo sa kanilang mga minamahal ngayong Araw ng mga Puso. CRISMON HERAMIS
loading...

About Gilbert

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply