PRO4A, Quezon Police with Ladies Club Joined Forces for a Medical and Dental Mission

PADRE BURGOS, QUEZON – One hundred seventy (170) indigent residents of Barangay Marao in Padre Burgos Quezon have availed of the free medical and dental services conducted by joint outreach program of Regional and Provincial Police Office led by Officers’ Ladies Club yesterday.

The outreach program was spearheaded by Mrs. Ofelia Armamento, Adviser of QPPO-Officers’ Ladies Club and Acting Provincial Director PSSupt Rhoderick C. Armamento graced by Dra. Myriam C. Tabian, wife of PRO4A Regional Director PCSupt Valfrie G. Tabian and Adviser Officers’ Ladies Club, staff and medical team of regional office.

Services rendered were medical consultations, dental check-up and tooth extraction, hair cutting, gift giving and feeding program. The beneficiaries also received prescription medicines courtesy of the Regional Office through the kind generosity of Dra. Myriam C. Tabian.

The members of Quezon Public Safety Company, Philipine Army and Padre Burgos Municipal Police Station led by Chief of Police PSI Reynaldo Belarmino also gave assistance during said event.

PSSupt Rhoderick C. Armamento extends his gratitude on said event and thanked those who had helped make the medical mission a success. He added that this endeavor will continue as part of the police-community programs of Quezon PPO. RANDY NAÑADIEGO

