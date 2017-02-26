Pulis at judge nagtatakipan sa imbestigasyon ng mega shabu lab

MAS MALALIM na imbestigasyon ang ikakasa ng House Committee on Dangerous Drugs ukol sa pagtakas ng may apat na Tsino na suspek sa pagpapatayo ng “mega shabu” laboratory sa Virac, Catanduanes noong nagdaang November.

Sinabi ni Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairman ng komite na hindi nito paliligtasin ang naging kapabayaan ng mga pulis, lokal na opisyal at hukom na maaaring naging sanhi ng pagkakatakas ng apat na suspek.

“We would dig further on the seeming negligence and possible lapses committed by law enforcement agencies and local government officials, among others, that may have allowed such a huge shabu lab in Virac to get constructed and to operate; and the mysterious escape of the suspects prior to the police raid,” ani Barbers.

Sa ginawang pagdinig ng komite noong February 23 sa Catanduanes State University auditorium ay sumentro ito sa kabiguan ng pulis na iulat ang ukol sa nasamsam na 20 kilo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P100 milyon.

Pinuna rin ang mabagal na pag-iisyu ng search warrant ni Judge Contreras upang mapasok ng mga otoridad ang shabu laboratory sa Bgy. Palta, Virac noong November 26, 2016.

Kabilang sa mga dumalo sa pagdinig sa Virac sina Barbers, Negros Oriental Rep. Arnie Teves; Zamboanga del Norte Rep. Seth Frederick Jalosjos; Rep. Cesar Sarmiento ng Catanduanes; at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe.

Lumabas sa pagdinig na ang hinihinalang shabu lab operators na si Jason Gonzales Uy at tatlo pa nitong Chinese chemists ay pinoproteksyunan ng mga otoridad sa Catanduanes.

“The mega shabu lab was constructed without appropriate barangay and town clearance or permits; was provided power by the local electric cooperative without clearance from the local Bureau of Fire office, and the police and local authorities failed to detect it for over a year,” sinabi pa ni Barbers.

Sa halip na i-report ang pagkakasamsam sa mat 20 kilo ng shabu ay 792 gramo ang nai-deklara.

Sa nabanggit na raid ay nadiskubre ang iba’t ibang chemical ingredients kabilang ang anim na yunit ng hydrogenator na gumagawa ng may 1.2 toneladang shabu sa isang linggo na nagkakahalaga ng ₱6 bilyon o ₱24 bilyong halaga ng shabu sa isang buwan.

“When we informed her that we have a photo of her (Judge Contreras) together with Gen. Buenafe at the shabu lab premises at about 2pm prior to her signing of the search warrant, she made an alibi, an excuse that she was outside and did not enter the shabu lab.”

Ginisa rin ng mga kongresista si Provincial Prosecutor Mary Jane Zantua na nag-utos sa mga pulis na pigilan ang mga mambabatas na pumasok sa labortoryo para sa ocular inspection. MELIZA MALUNTAG

