Robin Hood Army Philippines Arrests Hunger

As part of its unwavering efforts to address hunger and serve the underprivileged Filipinos, the Robin Hood Army (RHA) Philippines held a mass feeding program for some 500 less fortunate individuals at the Quirino Grand Stand, Sunday, February 12.

The event was part of the 5th year and 11thholding of the “Taong Grasa” Project of Task Force Voluntas spearheaded by Professor Christopher Yanilla in cooperation with RHA Philippines sponsored by Guillys Club and Eros Entertainment Hub.

The Robin Hood Army is a volunteer-based organization that works to get surplus food from restaurants across to the less fortunate people.

Robin Hood Army Philippines was founded by Jonathan Rieza of Remax Alliance Real Estate Philippines and Azhar Khan of HipBiz Holdings. Kenn Otarra is the RHA Country Coordinator for the Philippines.

“The challenge is not lack of food, it is making food readily available to every hungry person. This is our main purpose,” Azhar Khan said.

Records show that hunger kills more people than the combined fatal effects of terrorism and most diseases which include HIV-AIDS, malaria. One in every eight people sleeps hungry each night. A child dies from hunger every 10 seconds while one third of the food produced around the world is never consumed. There are about 850 million people globally who suffers from hunger. It was also learned that 82 per cent of hungry people live in countries with food surpluses and not food shortages.

This is why Robin Hood Army has been true to its vision, to eliminate hunger and food wastage globally. The idea is to create self-sustained chapters who will look after their local communities and in the process, inspire people around to give back to those who need it most.

Robin Hood Army is a decentralized organization and does not accept monetary contributions from its volunteers but requires time and dedication to feed the hungry.

As of present, the RHA has at least 1,848,210 individuals fed in 41 cities around the world. It has a total of 8,435 volunteers Robins and still growing.

