SSS assures release of the P1,000 additional benefit upon receipt of written order from Malacañang

The Social Security System (SSS) assures its pensioners and the public that the additional P1,000 benefit is ready for release as soon the written order from Malacañang is received by the agency.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said that the SSS already made the necessary arrangements with the depository banks, and has adjusted its IT system given the recomputed monthly pensions and is only awaiting for the signed order.

“The SSS has already prepared everything and we are ready to deposit the additional benefit to the pensioners’ accounts. We just need to wait for the signed order which will give us the full authority to implement the additional benefit,” said Dooc.

As a government entity, any action by the SSS must have legal basis.

loading...