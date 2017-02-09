SSS resolves nearly 2,000 cases endorsed by 8888 Hotline

The Social Security System (SSS) resolved 1,919 complaints coursed through the 8888 Citizen’s Complaint Hotline within five days, majority of which pertain to claims processing and documentation procedures.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said that the agency is maintaining high resolution rates with an average of 97 percent despite the increasing number of cases endorsed by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“We immediately act on our member’s complaints through our Member Relations Department which responds to queries and other concerns endorsed by the 8888 Hotline. In fact, SSS has already settled all the cases from August to November to prevent backlogs,” Dooc said.

Around 39 percent or 783 complaints pertain to slow processing of benefit claims and another 13 percent or 260 cases are complaints on documentation hassles and clarification on SSS procedures.

SSS has an average of 180,000 transactions per day received by its 276 branches nationwide.

“Management is now looking at ways to streamline procedures and reduce the number of documentary requirements while at the same time preventing fraudulent claims. A priority right now is automation of systems to speed up the processing of benefit claims, loans, and other member transactions,” Dooc added stressing that policies on processing of claims have to be strictly enforced to ensure that the benefits will be given to the rightful members and beneficiaries.

SSS has established stronger ties with partner banks for the direct release of sickness, maternity, Employees’ Compensation, and retirement benefits to members’ bank accounts.

“Member-borrowers can also withdraw their salary loan disbursements within three to five days using Unionbank Quick Card and Citibank Cash Cards. This only proves that SSS has been utilizing innovative ways to improve service delivery for members’ greater convenience,” Dooc noted.

“Members can also follow the official Facebook page of SSS to keep themselves updated with the latest programs and events. For a more thorough discussion on the different benefit programs and services of SSS, members and employers are welcome to attend regular in-depth seminars organized by the Member Education Department,” Dooc concluded.

The 8888 Hotline is one of the current initiatives of the Duterte administration to establish a feedback mechanism that enables the public to air their queries and complaints for proper endorsement and immediate action of concerned agencies.

Aside from the 8888 hotline, the CSC has two existing feedback channels such as Contact Center ng Bayan and Public Assistance Office which have been endorsing referrals to SSS for the past several years.

