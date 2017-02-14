TESDA gives skills training to BJMP-Puerto Princesa

Up to 20 inmates from the Puerto Princesa City Jail have received their National Certificate (NC) II from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) after they have successfully passed the agency’s assessment evaluation of their chosen course.

TESDA Director General, Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong said that the skills training for the inmates of Puerto Princesa City Jail is part of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and TESDA.

The joint project of TESDA and BJMP dubbed Integration Through Skills Development aims to give the inmates a new lease in life as soon as they released from prisons.

Among the short courses offered by TESDA were Electrical Installation and Maintenance, Bread and Pastry Production, Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Massage Therapy and Tiles Setting which fall under the NC II level.

Even the families of the inmates would be given skills training, he added.

Aside from Mamondiong, other TESDA and BJMP officials who attended include Deputy Director General for TESD Operations Alvin Feliciano, BJMP Chief, J/Director Serafin Barretto Jr., Deputy Director for Inmates Welfare and Development, Sr. Supt. Amado Concepcion Jr.

It would be recalled that the TESDA-BJMP project was initially done at the Makati City Jail.

Mamondiong also said that he plans to give skills training to inmates nationwide.

loading...