TESDA to give training to Madrasah graduates

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is set to give skills training to students of Madrasah schools or Arabic schools nationwide.

TESDA Director General, Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong said in a meeting with officials of the Madrasah Schools nationwide that TESDA is ready to give skills training in their technical-vocational courses which they could use for employment here and abroad.

Up to 400,000 graduates of Madrasah Schools are not earning well so they decided to provide them skills training and receive National Certificates, Mamondiong said.

“In the Madrasah school system, the students are taught mainly Arabic and Islamic studies but after that, where they go? We have to help students of Madrasah, we will teach them skills training for their livelihood,” he said.

Students of Madrasah schools go to their classes only on weekends to study Arabic and Islamic studies. TESDA then has decided to teach the students Monday to Friday.

Mamondiong said that TESDA has started to conduct an inventory of Madrasah schools to prepare for the training nationwide.

TESDA will provide the tool kit and equipment for the training in Madrasah schools where some 30,000 students could enlist in the program every year, he also said.

Mamondiong stressed the importance of skills training, saying that lack of such knowledge could sometimes lead to extremism.

“If they do not have any skills for a livelihood and then their families are hungry, they may resort to extremism. This is a skills program to address that. Without peace, there is no real national development,” the TESDA chief said.

