TESDA to produce 20,000 businessmen via skillspreneurship

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said that it will produce some 20,000 new businessmen with the launch of “skillspreneurship” concept which aims to provide skills training in entrepreneurship for the graduates of Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP) and other scholars of the agency.

TESDA Director General, Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong said that the government agency has coordinated with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for the implementation of entrepreneurship and livelihood program.

Based on the plan, TESDA said that it will produce some 20,000 entrepreneurs who will each hire up to five employees to generate employment and entrepreneurship development.

“The program is a convergence of TESDA, DTI, DOLE, DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and the LGU (Local Government Unit). TESDA regional/provincial director will initiate and forge a partnership between and among the government agencies and or other private entities. The idea is to fuse all programs and services in entrepreneurship development. The idea is that the skills acquired in TESDA training is utilized to come up with an enterprise idea,” Mamondiong said as he discussed the concept of the program.

Also, the concept will provide the government the opportunity to widen the coverage of providing skills through the development of entrepreneurship.

“Selected graduates of TESDA (TWSP scholar) will be trained on entrepreneurship development. The selection shall be done using an instrument that shall pre-qualify the graduate. The instrument may be provided by DTI. DTI will be tapped for the entrepreneurship development program and will nurture the graduates, feasibility study preparation including marketing until they are able to set up their own enterprise”, also included in the concept of the skillspreneurship program.

Both the DOLE and DSWD will also provide capital assistance to TESDA and create a group that will establish a family enterprise in the country. The LGU then will monitor and ensure that the business created through skillpreneurship will be established on a long-term basis.

