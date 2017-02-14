Home   >   Images   >   TIGBAK!

leonardo30
PATAY ang biktimamg si Ronny Salazar, 39, matapos pagbabarilin ng mga nakasakay sa motorsiklo na may suot na mask sa Sitio Kumunoy, San Miguel, Pasig City. VAL LEONARDO
