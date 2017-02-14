U.S. Ambassador Sung Y. Kim Opens Education USA Fair

EducationUSA, the U.S. government’s official source on U.S. higher education, welcomed 1400 students, parents, and educators to its annual higher education fair on Tuesday, February 7 at the Philippine Sofitel Plaza. Representatives from 20 U.S. colleges and universities attended the fair and met with prospective Filipino students. Ambassador Sung Kim opened the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The fair was free and open to the public and offered an opportunity for students, parents, and administrators to interact with university representatives and to learn about the U.S. college application process.

EducationUSA provides free advising services to prospective international students in over 170 countries who want to study in the United States. EducationUSA helps students navigate the five steps to U.S. study—research, financing, completing the application, obtaining a student visa, and preparing for departure—and offers resources and tools for each part of the process. There are more than 4,500 accredited higher education institutions in the United States and an adviser can assist students as they narrow their options, define their priorities, and plan their college careers. The program does not offer scholarships, but can assist students in locating scholarship opportunities as they consider their options for funding a degree.

You can find more information about EducationUSA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/educationusa.philippines and on Twitter at @EducationUSA_PH.

loading...