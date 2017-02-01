WeatherPhilippines to offer improved platforms & services in 2017

In line with the country’s urgent need for superior weather technology, sustainable disaster preparedness systems, and reliable weather information on-demand, private weather information provider WeatherPhilippines Foundation, Inc. (WeatherPhilippines) is rolling out significant improvements to its services and platforms this 2017.

These enhancements, which aim to provide the public with more seamless information and knowledge are part of WeatherPhilippines’ campaign to build a #WeatherWiser nation.

New website

Recently, WeatherPhilippines moved to its new website (www.weatherph.org) to provide an effective weather knowledge hub for visitors, including local government units and private sector donors, which are the foundation’s key stakeholders. In times of severe weather disturbances, the website aims to facilitate the exchange of information between weather experts, on-ground implementers, and decision makers.

New mobile app

In addition to the website, the WeatherPhilippines mobile application, which can be downloaded for free on both Android and Apple devices, provides straightforward weather updates and easy-to-understand, color-coded warnings. In 2017, the mobile app will introduce a push notifications feature to help users prepare for critical weather conditions in their communities.

The mobile app’s free, localized, and accurate weather information are made available through the 792 automated weather stations (AWS) that have been deployed by WeatherPhilippines in various parts of the country since 2012 – 467 in Luzon, 176 in Visayas, and 149 in Mindanao.

Better weather forecasts

On top of its website and mobile app enhancements, WeatherPhilippines will improve its localized weather forecast services by using more weather models, including one that uses historical observation data, as well as higher resolution maps.

Supporting WeatherPhilippines’ proactive direction is new technology supplier Meteologix AG, an international weather information provider based in Switzerland. Led by Joerg Kachelmann, Meteologix seeks to introduce innovative weather tools and systems.

“Our tools and systems upgrade will help Filipinos make better and more informed decisions while using free and localized weather data,” said WeatherPhilippines general manager Dave V. Valeriano.

Extensive database of historical weather information

All these new features are on top of WeatherPhilippines’ extensive historical weather observation data for hundreds of localities across the Philippines. Prior to the operation of the foundation’s AWS network, the availability of weather observation data such as rainfall, wind direction, wind speed, humidity, and pressure was limited to very few areas. This information can be made available for free for non-profit use such as academic research and various government initiatives that would benefit communities.

A #WeatherWiser Philippines

WeatherPhilippines’ journey to creating #WeatherWiser nation gained significant momentum in 2016 as over 4,000 Filipinos are now equipped with basic knowledge on weather, not only for disaster preparedness, but also to help evaluate its impact on businesses and socio-economic growth, thanks to the foundation’s various Weather 101 and Tropical Cyclone 101 trainings and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

On top of trainings, the foundation made available on its website last year a 12-part video series called #WeatherWiser Ka Na Ba? (Are you #WeatherWiser already?) that explains commonly used weather terminologies such as temperature and heat index, precipitation, monsoons, inter-tropical convergence zones, among others.

