Air ambulance inilunsad ng DoH-MIMAROPA sa Palawan

PORMAL nang inilunsad ang air ambulance na maghahatid ng mga pasyente sa ospital mula sa remote areas sa Palawan.

Ito ay sa inisyatibo ng DoH-MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) katuwang ang Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services (PAMAS), isang volunteer-driven organization.

Ang Cessna 206 helicopter na may 6-seater at Robinson R44, 4-seater chopper, ang magagamit sa paghahatid ng mga pasyente na hindi kayang abutin ng mga ordinaryong ambulansya. Mayroon itong first-aid medical equipment at may paramedic na siya namang agad titingin sa pasyente at magbibigay ng agarang lunas habang ito ay dinadala sa ospital.

“This is the most effective and quickest response in saving a patient’s life, especially those who reside in remote and hard to reach areas. Critical patients and emergency cases needing immediate care can be transported right away to the nearest health facility without difficulty,” ayon kay Regional Director Eduardo C. Janairo sa isinagawang launching ceremony sa Puerto Princesa City Airport sa Palawan.

“Most of the places in MIMAROPA are not accessible to regular ambulance services due of its geographically situated island provinces. Some of these areas are remotely located and can’t be reached quickly by health workers, medical personnel and regular ambulance services. Patients can only be acquired through air transport,” ani pa ni Janairo.

Ang magbebenipisyo sa makabagong serbisyo ay mga isla sa rehiyon na hindi agad maabot ng health workers at medical personnel.

Mayroon ding nakatalagang off-site landing zones sa bawat lugar sa Palawan para sa emergency medical evacuation. Itatayo naman sa lahat ng DOH provincial office ang 24/7 emergency unit kung saan maaaring tumawag sa mga emergency numbers na (0998) 5492585 para sa Smart at (0917) 533-1651 para sa Globe. JOCELYN TABANGCURA-DOMENDEN

