ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL – THE ROMOC KIDNAPPING (PART 2)

LAST week I wrote about the kidnapping on August 5 last year in Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) of a family of three–spouses Elmer and Nora Romoc and their 8-year old son Rexon.

All fortunately have been released, but on different dates–Nora on August 22 after paying P200k for her “freedom,” Elmer on November 15 after the family paid a P1 million ransom, and recently Rexon, on February 28, after the payment of a P3 million ransom as reported in media.

Aside from military and police assistance from the time they were abducted, the Romoc family were provided assistance until the very end by Secretary Jesus Dureza of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) to whom the Romoc couple was able to establish connection through the kindness of Assistant Secretary Astravel Pimentel-Naic of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office. Secretary Dureza assured the Romoc family that he wouldn’t stop helping them until he sees Rexon released.

Even if I was not privy to the negotiations because I was not family, and at some points felt a little disappointed perhaps because of a mistaken sense of entitlement for having been with the family since day one, I understand that Secretary Dureza had to abide by certain protocols which a layman like me could not fully understand.

“You are a big help [and] blessing to [the] family and I’m sure you will continue to help.. Keep [the] faith. Pag ma-recover na si Rexon, we can deal with next steps together. My [meetings] with those helping me in Sulu require only family to be present. I know you understand this. Thanks.. baka may good news in the next few days,” Secretary Dureza told me in a text message.

There it is. All’s well that ends well. Or is it? The release of the Romoc family is certainly not the perfect ending to kidnappings in the country.

“Till now marami pa ring nakikidnap. Very unfortunate,” lamented Congressman Gary Alejano when we talked about the problem of kidnapping.

He however acknowledged the efforts as regards the peace of Secretary Dureza whom he was with during the peace talks in Rome last January.

“Yes….maraming dapat gawin. To address the Abus and kidnapping are just one of the many,” he said.

