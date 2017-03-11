Ate Vi, may paninindigan

KAHIT pala kinikilatis pa ni Vilma Santos ang pagkatao ng girlfriend ng kanyang anak na si Luis Manzano ay komportable na pala siyang kasama at kausap si Jessy Mendiola.

Siguro dahil sa madalas daw na bumisita sa bahay ni Ate Vi sina Jessy at Luis kaya nakapalagayang loob na niya ito.

Excited daw parati si Jessy kapag ang ruta nila ni Luis ay patungo sa bahay ng maganda at walang kupas na congresswoman.

Well, ang mahalaga lang naman kay Ate Vi ay kung saan masaya ang kanyang anak.

“Ang pinaka-importante lang is nakikita mong masaya sila, masaya ang anak ko at masaya si Jessy.

Iyon ang importante sa akin,” sabi ng representative ng Batangas.

So, mali ang sabi-sabi na may awkwardness feelings sa kanila ni Mendiola dahil ang mas feel daw kasi ng magaling na aktres ay si Angel Locsin pa rin.

Anyway, humanga kami sa paninindigan ni Ate Vi.

Bumoto siya ng ‘no’ sa death penalty ayon sa kanyang konsensiya.

Kesehodang tanggalan siya ng komite sa kongreso wala siyang pakialam.

Hindi siya katulad ng ibang politiko na kandarapa sa posisyon kaya kahit labag sa kanilang kalooban ay pikit-mata na lang na tumataas ng kamay.

Cristine Reyes tinamaan ng matinding sipa ni Arci

Sa taping ng “I Can Do That” ay isang matinding sipa ang tumama sa left eye ni Cristine Reyes na halos ikalubog nito.

Sobrang sakit daw ang naramdaman niya sa aksidenteng ito na ang salarin ay si Arci Munoz.

“We were doing a dance routine with Arci and there is a position kasi where she has to kick backwards so ako ‘yung nasa back niya. I was about to go down and she’s about to kick, so its double impact. Iyon ang nangyari,” ani Cristine.

Sinabi naman niyang wala siyang ill-feelings kaya Arci dahil hindi naman iyon sinasadya at nag-sorry naman daw sa kanya agad ito.

ABS-CBN WINS READER’S DIGEST PLATINUM TRUSTED BRAND AWARD

FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

For the second year in a row, consumers have chosen ABS-CBN as its most trusted network in the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards by conferring the Kapamilya network with a Platinum Trusted Brand Award, the highest recognition from Reader’s Digest Asia-Pacific’s annual consumer survey.

ABS-CBN’s second consecutive Platinum win follows a five-year winning streak for the network from 2010 to 2015, when it won the Gold Trusted Brand Award.

The Reader’s Digest’s Platinum Trusted Brand Awards are “given to brand that performed exceptionally, winning their category with a score that vastly outpolled their nearest competitor.”

This is the second Platinum award for the TV network after receiving the same award last year.

Trust is defined by Reader’s Digest as “an emotion that fuels our decision whether we are conscious of it or not. It is that intangible quality that signals reliability and integrity.

Whether it is a product or service, trust is what reassures us that we are making the right choice.”

Reader’s Digest has been asking its readers and other consumers which brands they place their trust in for over 18 years.

This year, it commissioned Catalyst, a recognized independent, international market research firm to conduct a survey on 7,500 people from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Winners are determined through a final ranking in 44 product categories.

The ranking is obtained by multiplying the total number of votes from the survey respondents with its average score for six qualitative characteristics, namely: trustworthiness and credibility, quality, value, understanding of customer needs, innovation, and social responsibility.

