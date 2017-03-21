Boosting Myanmar ties

President Duterte capped his two-day visit in Nay Pyi taw on Monday with the Philippines’ commitment to expand its cooperation with Myanmar on a broad range of issues.

“As developing countries, we face similar and complex problems. We must not be afraid to confront them head on. We should use our friendship as a solid base for our fulcrum of collaboration that transformed challenges into opportunities,” President Duterte said in his toast remarks at the official dinner held at the Presidential Palace in Myanmar.

In defense and security, Duterte said both countries “must work closer to address the threats of terrorism and violent extremism that undermine the economic progress we have so far achieved.”

“We should be unrelenting in our fight to dismantle the apparatus of the illegal drug trade. This menace is a challenge that knows no borders and affects all of us in the region,” he added.

In trade and investment, Duterte said both countries must sustain its growth rates so that everyone in the society could enjoy the blessings of prosperity.

Duterte described his first official visit in Myanmar as an auspicious time between the two countries, noting the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Philippine-Myanmar bilateral relations last year.

“This year, we turn the page for a new chapter of ties that should rightly be strong and deeper,” he said.

According to Duterte, Philippine businesses are helping fuel growth to investments in key sectors in Myanmar such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages.

loading...