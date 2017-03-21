DILG urges public to attend Barangay Assembly on March 25

Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno has enjoined the public to suggest ways to improve the anti-illegal drugs drive of their respective barangays during the Barangay Assembly to be held in villages across the country on Saturday.

“In the Barangay Assembly, the people have a voice… The people also have the duty to help the Barangay Captain by suggesting ways to resolve the illegal drug problem in the barangay,” Sueno said in a news release issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

He said the Barangay Assembly is open to all Filipino citizens, 15 years and above who have been residents of the barangay for at least six months.

The interior chief encouraged the people to attend the March 25 meeting, saying it is the proper venue to discuss community concerns and learn how barangay officials are spending barangay funds.

Sueno meanwhile called on barangay officials to discuss with the people the MASA MASID program, a barangay-based anti-criminality, anti-corruption, and anti-illegal drugs program that encourages volunteerism at the community level. MASA MASID stands for Mamamayang Ayaw Sa Anomalya, Mamamayang Ayaw sa Iligal na Droga.

Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 requires barangays to hold a Barangay Assembly Day every last Saturday of March and second Sunday of October to give their constituents a chance to hear the developments and discuss concerns in their community.

Saturday’s assembly will carry the theme,”Sulong Barangay Kontra Droga, Krimen at Katiwalian: Makialam! Makilahok! Makiisa!”

