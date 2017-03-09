Dineros Named Interim PhilHealth President and CEO
DR. HILDEGARDES C. DINEROS is the interim President and CEO (PCEO) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). He was named interim PCEO in today’s meeting of the
PhilHealth Board of Directors held in Pasig City.
A graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, Dineros is a surgeon by profession. He performs
basic and advanced laparoscopic procedures, surgical endoscopy and general surgical procedures,
and is also into bariatric, metabolic, general and cancer surgery. His scope of interests
includes complex wound care, aesthetic and plastic surgery, bariatric medicine, spirituality,
health and medicine, as well as stress and energy management.
He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the Philippine College of Surgeons and the
Philippine Society of General Surgeons. He is a Diplomate of the Philippine Board of Surgery and
is a Fellow of various Philippine , Asian and American societies of bariatric and metabolic
surgery, wound care, laparoscopy and endoscopy surgeons. He has lectured on obesity and bariatric
surgery before local and international audiences, and has granted various tri-media interviews
here and abroad.
He is actively involved in community initiatives as President of the Nuestra Senora de Salvacion
Charity Hospital Foundation Inc. which holds medical missions in Northern Samar. He is the
Founder of Smile Forever Program and is the Past President of Sagip Bayan Foundation of St.
Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City. He is also a member of the Aloha Medical Mission of
Hawaii, USA, Tzu Chi Foundation of Taiwan and the Good Samaritan Foundation of media personality Ramon Tulfo.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login