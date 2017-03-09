Dineros Named Interim PhilHealth President and CEO

DR. HILDEGARDES C. DINEROS is the interim President and CEO (PCEO) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). He was named interim PCEO in today’s meeting of the

PhilHealth Board of Directors held in Pasig City.

A graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, Dineros is a surgeon by profession. He performs

basic and advanced laparoscopic procedures, surgical endoscopy and general surgical procedures,

and is also into bariatric, metabolic, general and cancer surgery. His scope of interests

includes complex wound care, aesthetic and plastic surgery, bariatric medicine, spirituality,

health and medicine, as well as stress and energy management.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the Philippine College of Surgeons and the

Philippine Society of General Surgeons. He is a Diplomate of the Philippine Board of Surgery and

is a Fellow of various Philippine , Asian and American societies of bariatric and metabolic

surgery, wound care, laparoscopy and endoscopy surgeons. He has lectured on obesity and bariatric

surgery before local and international audiences, and has granted various tri-media interviews

here and abroad.

He is actively involved in community initiatives as President of the Nuestra Senora de Salvacion

Charity Hospital Foundation Inc. which holds medical missions in Northern Samar. He is the

Founder of Smile Forever Program and is the Past President of Sagip Bayan Foundation of St.

Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City. He is also a member of the Aloha Medical Mission of

Hawaii, USA, Tzu Chi Foundation of Taiwan and the Good Samaritan Foundation of media personality Ramon Tulfo.

loading...