Donasyon sa panahon ng kalamidad, pinalilibre sa tax

DAHIL sa byurukrasya sa pamamahagi ng donasyon sa panahon ng kalamidad, naghain si dating pangulo at House Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ng panukalang ilibre sa buwis ang mga donasyon.

Ito’y para sa mga lugar na apektado ng kalamidad.

Binigyang-diin ni CGMA sa House Bill No. 4373 na mabagal ang pamamahagi ng relief goods at iba pang donasyon sa panahon ng kalamidad dahil sa samu’t saring burukrasya o red tape ukol sa pagbubuwis.

Ang donasyon kung exempted man sa buwis ay kinakailangan pa itong dumaan sa pagdodokumento ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

“The display of camaraderie and empathy by ordinary citizens who risked their lives to save strangers was a common scene (during times of calamities). Even hard-earned savings were given freely to charitable organizations to augment relief operations and to serve more of those affected.”

Bahagi ng isinusulong ni CGMA na ilibre sa buwis ang mga donasyong ipapamahagi sa mga lugar na isinasailalim sa state of calamity.

“This display of heroism and gallantry, however, also brought into the limelight a few bureaucratic glitches that impeded the steady flow of donations.”

Isinulong din ng kongresista na ang real property tax sa mga apektadong lugar ay hindi kokolektahin sa dalawang magkasunod na taon. MELIZA MALUNTAG

