EDITORIAL: Connecting Philippine archipelago  

THE government needs at least P193.58 billion to build bridges that will link Leyte Island to Mindanao and Samar Island to Luzon.

These are cable-stayed long span bridges just like San Juanico Bridge.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) came up with project cost as they seek endorsement of the five-year mega projects from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) for the kick-off of the feasibility study.

The study will be done by Chinese experts through funding grants from Chinese government, said Ernesto Octaviano, chief of NEDA regional office project development investment programming and budgeting division.

The study will run for six months and hopefully construction will start early next year.

The official is optimistic that budget for the study will be included in the availment of Chinese government financing in accordance with the 2016 Philippine-China Development Framework of Cooperation.

Of the P193.58 billion budget, P101.35 billion is intended for Leyte-Surigao Link Bridge Project and P92.23 billion for Luzon-Samar Bridge Project.

The two projects along with Panay-Negros-Guimaras Link Bridge are listed as priority under the “Nationwide Island Provinces Link Bridges for Sustained Economic Growth Development.”

