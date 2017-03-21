EDITORIAL: No happiness in drugs

Illegal drugs do not bring happiness to a person but only loneliness.

This was the sentiment of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), when officials urged the public to shun illegal drugs, which only push you to do crime and corruption.

PDEA joined the organization “The Way to Happiness” (TWTH) Philippines Foundation Inc. to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Happiness on Monday in the country.

PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña said Filipinos richly deserve a good, fulfilling and worthwhile life without illegal drugs, criminality and corruption. These are the three societal menaces the administration of President Duterte have vowed to get rid of.

Winning the war against illegal drugs achieves a bigger goal of improving the well-being and happiness of our citizenry. This is a true measure of our progress as a nation. However, the absence of ethics is the scourge that pulls Filipinos deeper in misery and poverty.

The TWTH Foundation, in partnership with the Drug-Free World and the Rotary Club of Malate Prime-District 381, has been training policemen and civilians nationwide to a life of bliss through the booklet “The Way To Happiness.”

The booklet is a global best practice that presents a non-political and non-religious common sense guide to better living. It has 21 precepts that create the foundations of personal and community happiness. Among the precepts are Be Temperate (Do Not Take Harmful Drugs), Do Not Murder, Don’t Do Anything Illegal, Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others, and Flourish and Prosper.

The book says, “The test of a society is whether or not you, your family and friends can live in it safely,” moving away from a superficial view of happiness, where true happiness can only be anchored and sustained with personal ethics and social values.

