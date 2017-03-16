Ex-DOLE official lauds TESDA move to further simplify rules on overseas domestic work

A former senior official of the Department of Labor and Employment yesterday hailed the move of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to delete from the training regulations for domestic workers the requirement that domestic workers who fail in the competency assessment need to wait for one month before taking another assessment.

Nicon F. Fameronag, former DOLE Undersecretary for Employment and Competitiveness of Enterprises and now the President of the Lilac Center for Public Interest, a policy research and consulting firm, said in a press release the TESDA’s move is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to all government agencies to reduce, if not eliminate, bureaucratic red tape that stifles business and hamper the country’s business competitiveness.

Specifically, Duterte has directed Secretary Bello III to make it easier for OFWs to avail the services of the government, shorten the processing time of their documents, and minimize their expenses.

The TESDA Board, in its meeting on 3 February 2017, approved Resolution No. 2017-09 amending the Training Regulations for Domestic Work NCII by deleting the provision on the one-month gap prior to the re-assessment of candidates who have failed in the competency assessment.

The Board is headed by DOLE Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III as Chairman.

Passing the competency assessment is a requirement before the issuance of a Certificate of Competency on Domestic Work NCII. The NCII on Domestic Work is required by the POEA in the recruitment and overseas deployment of domestic workers.

“This is a move in the right direction. It will open up more employment opportunities for women who choose to work abroad as domestic workers by eliminating delays in their getting the required national certification for domestic workers,” Fameronag said.

Citing available POEA data, Fameronag said deployment of new-hire domestic workers reached a high of 194,835 in 2015, an increase of 7.5 percent over the previous year.

“Unfortunately, despite strenuous efforts by the DOLE and the POEA to clamp down on the recruitment and deployment of domestic workers either through policy design or threats of outright bans, a host of factors, such as the lack of employment opportunities for women workers here at home, has led to the feminization of migration, such that new-hire domestic workers now constitute 37.8 percent of all new hire deployment,” Fameronag further said.

“With 2.78 million unemployed Filipinos, 30.4 percent of whom are women or 845,120, increasing women participation in the labor market is key to attaining the sustainable development goal of decent work and economic growth,” the former DOLE official added.

Domestic work is now the first in the POEA’s top 10 skills of OFWs, followed by manufacturing laborers, nurses, waiters, cleaners and helpers in offices and hotels, home-based personal care workers, welders and flame cutters, civil engineers, and plumbers and pipe fitters. Laborers in building construction occupy the last spot in the skills category.

loading...