FEDERALISM: KEY TO A BETTER AND STRONGER PHILIPPINES

AS tens of thousands of people gathered on Saturday at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta to show their massive support behind President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, criminality and corruption, clamors for shift to federalism have snowballed as they condemned any destabilization moves by those opposed to the administration.

Led by the newly-formed Youth Power against Destabilization (YPAD), over 5, 000 of its members assembled in front of the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila and peacefully marched to the Quirino Grandstand where they joined the huge crowd coming from various concerned sectors as they chanted: “No to destabilization, yes to peace through federalism.”

The youth group and organizers,including the Members of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee as well as the Volunteers against Crime and Corruption, Hugpong Federalismo and several people’s organizations said the non-violent gathering coincided with the EDSA People Power Anniversary which they believed complemented with each other as “entire Filipinos celebrate freedom and democracy.”

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary John Castriciones said the ‘historic event’ was not meant to undermine the memory of the EDSA People Power 31 years ago but to “clamor for genuine change since its true spirit was not achieved at all.”

He said the event was meant to consolidate the people’s support for the administration, especially in its fight against the ‘evils of society,’ such as corruption, criminality, poverty and the illegal drug trade.

YPAD strongly believes on the President’s call that a shift in the form of the government into federalism will certainly help the Philippines become a better and stronger nation.

According to the proponents, federalism will break the Philippines into autonomous regions or states with the national government only focusing on nationwide issues such as foreign policy and national defense.

The states will then be broken further into local government units (LGUs) that will have primary responsibility for their respective territory’s safety, security, education, healthcare, transportation, culture, recreation and businesses.

Regions or states are allowed by federalism to create solutions to their own problems, implement policies for their improvement, and make decisions for their own good without having to ask Malacañang for their decision.

In the country’s current form of government, LGUs have to turn a big bulk of their funds to the national government but under federalism, this will allow the autonomous regions or states to use the majority of their funds for their own development and without needing a go-signal from Malacañang.

Since federalism allows fiscal autonomy for local governments, the country’s wealth will be more evenly distributed among the state governments, the proponents said.

Lots of people also go to Metro Manila to find stable jobs and establish businesses. Federalism, if it leads to economic improvement for the autonomous regions, might lead to more job opportunities and business investments outside Metro Manila. GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO

