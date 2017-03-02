Globe and Mabuhay Miles give free sims to PAL passengers

THE International Business Group of Globe Telecom partnered with Mabuhay Miles to make it easier for balikbayans, OFWs, and travelers to get in touch with their loved ones when they reach the Philippines via free Traveler sim cards distributed to passengers on PAL’s international flights to Manila.

“We continuously strive to serve the needs of our dear OFWs, balikbayans and tourists. Through the partnership with Mabuhay Miles, we have created an avenue where our customers are able to enjoy their homecoming by means of instant communication as soon as they land,” said Nikko Acosta, Senior Vice President of the International Business Group of Globe Telecom.

Since December 14, 2016, the Traveler sim has been distributed to passengers on PAL international flights for free. As a bonus, customers can avail of unlimited calls to Globe and TM mobiles, 20 all-net SMS and 15MB mobile data valid for one day.

“Through this partnership with Globe, we are very happy to give our Mabuhay Miles customers a more enriching in-flight experience by making them feel we are making their trip to the Philippines more rewarding,” said Kevin Hartigan-Go, PAL VP for Ancillary Business Unit. “As of today, we have supplied hundreds of thousands of PAL passengers with free sim cards and we cannot wait to give to more!” Hartigan-Go added.

Mabuhay Miles will give 500 bonus miles when Traveler Sim customers register or update their membership information.

New members need to enroll at www.mabuhaymiles.com and text their Mabuhay Miles number using the Traveler sim to 3456. Existing members can update their profile by texting their Mabuhay Miles number, name and email address to 3456. Passengers can buy prepaid load at the Globe booths at NAIA 2 (PAL terminal), other international airports nationwide, and at over 800,000 Globe retailers around the country.

loading...