Globe At Home Customers Meet the Cast of Wicked

The year is just beginning, but one of the highlights of 2017 is the staging of the Wicked, the West End musical, which transformed the Theatre at Solaire into the Emerald City. Globe At Home subscribers got tickets to meet the stars of the show & watch the witches defy gravity!

Wicked is the “untold story” of Elphaba, or the Wicked Witch of the West, in Frank L. Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The origin story was developed by Gregory Maguire in a 1995 novel called Wicked, which followed Elphaba in her formative years and how a fateful encounter with the Wizard of Oz thrust her to wickedness.

These lucky subscribers enjoyed a “thrillifying” performance, took selfies with the cast’s leading ladies & even took home signed Wicked souvenir programs!

This year, the UK cast brought the timeless story of a girl who only wanted to defy gravity to Manila audiences, where The Theatre at Solaire was compelled to extend the run twice.

Wicked runs until March 19 at The Theatre at Solaire. The show is co-presented by Globe Live.

