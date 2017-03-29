HEGEMONY IS CHINA’S BOTTOM LINE

THUS is the statement of former national security adviser Roilo Golez in a news forum at the Manila Hotel refering to China’s aggressive moves on the disputed territories at the West Philippine Sea and recently at the Benham Rise.

“It’s about dominance, power and territory. China seeks to expand its influence beyond the imaginary line called First Island Chain which demarcates China’s territories vis–a–vis that of the Philippines. If China succeeds to break this imaginary line then the Philippines will be placed within China’s sphere of influence,” he said.

He added: “China’s activities can be clustered into a strategic triangle. First is the operationalization of the Paracels Island in the South China Sea. Then the clustering of artificial islands and soon to be operationalized is the Scarborough Shoals. China controls the Mischief Reefs already. It constructed an aircraft runway, a harbor for warships and even developed a 150 kilometer multi-purpose lagoon there which is as big as Quezon City, now the Benham Rise fiasco.”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier expressed concern after a Chinese survey ship was spotted last year in Benham Rise, a 13-million-hectare area that was awarded to the country by the United Nations in 2012.

While foreign ships are allowed to pass through Benham Rise under the concept of innocent passage, the Philippines has sovereign rights over the resources that can be found in it.

“China has no business deploying survey ships at Benham Rise. China’s Type 636 and Type 636A hydrosphere survey ships has oceanographic research capability and can even be suspected as spy ships. I don’t buy the Chinese statements on the Benham Rise recent controversy. This is alarming,” Golez warned.

“The Philippines must immediately lodge a strong diplomatic protest against China’s action at the Benham Rise and not just a mere clarification letter. Our problem is that we are exaggerating the response of China (on the protest). The Philippines is not going to war even if the Philippines files a diplomatic protest on the Benham issue. We should do it immediately,” Golez said.

Meanwhile, in the same forum, Brigadier General Marcelo Javier, Jr. of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserve Corps said it’s high time to revive and implement the Reserve Officers Training Course.

“In light of these current events, it is timely and wise that we revisit the mandatory ROTC renewed proposal for high school and college students nationwide. This is provided for in Republic Act 7077 also known as Citizens Armed Forces Reserve Law. It’s better to be prepared now than sorry later.” GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO

