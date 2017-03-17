Marine Commandant Hosts First Kick For Peace Foundation Meeting

AFTER the formal launching of the First Kick for Peace Foundation on February 25, 2017 at the Centennial Hall of the Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City, the Philippine Marine Corps commandant, Brigadier General Emmanuel B. Salamat, gladly welcomed and hosted the first meeting of the foundation’s board of directors and officers. General Salamat, a prime mover of the Football for Peace program, is himself a member of the board of directors.

The members of the board are Praxedes Yu-Tan, Dr. Maria Ella R. Cabanlet, Dr Justin Paber, Ruth Yu-Owen, Susan Palad, Atty. Berteni “Toto” Causing, Governor Jaime “James” Dee, Sergio Antonio Ortiz – Luis, Jose “Joey” R. Ngo and BGen Emmanuel Salamat.

The officers include Reuben Nagtalon, President; Raymound Tan, Vice President; Atty. Berteni Causing, Secretary; Mikhail Immanuel Yu-Tan, Treasurer; and myself as the Public Relations Officer.

The First Kick for Peace Foundation was established in order for the Football for Peace to have an identity as it implements the program primarily with the Philippine Marine Corps which started it in 2011.

“It allows the people behind the movement to increase their networks and bring the program to as many young people as possible,” said Ltc Col Stephen Cabanlet who is the program’s lead coordinator.

The program is being conducted in war-torn areas in Mindanao such as Sulu and Basilan with the objective of turning the youth primarily of Mindanao away from lawless groups who take advantage of their innocence by turning them into rebels and child soldiers.

The program also helps mold them into law abiding and peace-loving citizens of their respective communities.

“What we did in my area when I was (1st Marine) brigade commander was we put the burden (of the Football for Peaceful program) on the local government, na ilagay na nila under their sports development program for indigenous communities. The local government must not only share with the burden but take the responsibility, kasi programa nila ‘yun eh. What we do is to make a subtle push and somehow we were successful in making this happen during my term. We were able to put up four teams in my area,” General Salamat said.

“Such strong support system is key to make the program successful,” he added.

loading...