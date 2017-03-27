Mocha Uson, suspendido!

NASUSPINDE pala ang radio show ni Mocha Uson sa DZRH ng station manager mismong si Atty. Jularbal dahil sa mga below the belt na banat niya kay Vice president Leni Robredo. : “The way she handled her program did not conform to the company’s standards. Until we are assured that the program will be conducted properly, we will not air it.”

The suspension started last March 23 and Mocha’s show Blog: Boses ng Ordinaryong Mamayanang Pilipino was suspended by the DZRH News Television because of her blatant commentary and uttering of cuss words against Vice President Leni.

Basing from the reportage of CNN Philippines Online, Atty. Rudolph Jularbal added that Mocha needs to pass the broadcaster’s accredited exam of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster nang Pilipinas (KBP) before she’ll be allowed to anchor her radio-TV show.

Ang mother company ng DZRH na Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) ay bahagi ng KBP, isang non-government and non-profit organization na nagpapatupad ng “high professional and ethical standards” sa news programming at business practices ng mga miyembro nito.

Lately raw ay nakatanggap ang DZRH ng mga reklamo from their radio listeners regarding Mocha’s alleged repeated bashings of VP Leni.

The complaints was based on Mocha’s derogatory commentaries on VP Robredo on their March 18 live streaming of the former bombshell commentary show.

Mocha counters by saying, “Kasi nga sinungaling ka at fake news ka… Huwag mong araw-arawin ang katangahan mo [expletive bleeped out]!

“Bumili ka ng utak at hindi mga mamamahaling damit! Nakahahawa na ‘yang katangahan mo… Sobra lang talagang nakagagalit ang kabobohan ng babae na ‘to…”

Ang derogatory commentaries ni Mocha ay tungkol diumano sa video message ni VP Robredo tungkol sa extrajudicial killings under the President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Said video was aired on the 60th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, that was held in Vienna, Austria, some- time last week.

Apart from her program’s suspension, nahaharap din ang palabang star-blogger sa isang separate complaint ng isang unnamed complainant.

According to KBP executive Virgie Velasco, nakasaad sa reklamo ng complainant ang diumano’y paglabag sa Article 4 Section 2 ng KBP Code na nagsasabing: “Programs intended to malign, unfairly criticize or attack a person, natural or juridical, are prohibited.”

Nilabag din diumano ni Mocha ang Article 25 Section 5 ng KBP Code na nagsasabing: “Offensive, obscene, blasphemous, profane, and vulgar double meaning words and phrases are prohibited, even if understood only by a segment of the audience.”

On the other hand, Mocha asseverates that she’ll never retract on her statements against VP Robredo.

“Nirerespeto ko ang desisyon ng dzrh. But I still stand by with my statement,” she opines. “Kung ano man ang sinabi ko ron, dahil b**** talaga si Leni Robredo.

“Sinungaling pa dahil ‘yung mga sinabi niya run sa video niya addressed to the UN body na yung patungkol sa palit ulo at mga statistics sa patayan sa Pilipinas.

“Kasinungalingan ‘yun dahil hindi nila ni-research at I stand by what I said. B**** siya.”

Umuusok din ang kanyang Twitter postings ni Mocha wherein she has continuously berated and maligned VP Leni.

JOHN McEARL, PROMISING!

Mahusay na artista itong si John Mc Earl na protege ni Christopher Novabos.

Sa indie movie nilang Hiwaga, lutang na lutang ang kanyang acting considering the fact that he’s only a novice in the business.

Unforgettable ang kanyang valedictory address at marami talagang pinaluha sa mga taong nakapanood ng press preview nang kanilang pelikula.

Given the chance, I guess malayo ang mararating ng batang ito na kabago-bago palang ay nagmarka na kaagad ang acting sa kanyang launching vehicle.

Their movie tackles the story of four young kids who were separated when their mother died when they were basically young.

Muli silang nagkita-kita when they are already grown up and what a teary-eyed reunion it turned out to be.

Mahusay ang direction ni Direk RCA (RicoJohn Amparo). Parang veteran director na siya at napakahusay niyang mag-motivate ng kanyang mga aktor.

ANGEL, PUMATOL SA BASHER DAHIL WALANG MAGAWA!

Kahit mga artista ay nagre-react din kapag bina-bash nang hindi tama. Angel Locsin has vociferously reacted on a basher who commented that her Instagram feed are “boring, sablay, and walang kadating-dating.”

The photo in question was taken from an event that she attended last March 23.

Kasabi-sabi ba naman ng basher na may handle name NA @warlord_999: “@therealangellocsin magpost ka naman sa IG ng malinaw o hndi ganyan ka dilim. yan na lang ang pwede mong ipakita sa madlang tao sablay pa.

“Gandahan mo naman ung picture..Wala kasing dating ung ibang post mo..lagyan mo naman ng art ung Mga post mo..

“Masabi lang o mag-thank you o mag-congrats ganun-ganun lang wlang impact the.. Boring ka talaga..”

Angel was obviously piqued and responded tartly: “@warlord_999 so? Paki mo :)”

Dahil sa pinansin at binigyan ng attention, lalong ginanahan ang basher. “Oo formal nga pero boring.. pati description mo boring.. Maganda ka naman kaso boring..

“Lagyan mo ng sigla ang IG mo lalo na sa mga Photos at post mo.. wag magpost ng masabi lang..”

Angel was miffed and accused the basher of having an artless profile photo.

“@warlord_999 yung comment mo ang masabi lang. ‘yung profile pic mo masabi lang rin. Walang art. Mali angle at lightning.”

The basher further provoked Angel by rating her “6,” in a scale of one to ten. “for sure hindi ka bitter.. for sure naka move on kana.” He was undeniably wrong.

Angel answered, “may pinagdaraanan ka ba? Share mo lang kung gusto mo :)”

After a while, Angel told her basher: “@warlord_999 oh yes ng dahil sa yo lahat talaga ng gagawin ko para sa yo sumaya ka lang”

Anyway, kaya pala may time na sumagot si Angel ay dahil she was supposedly on the road and decided to relieve her stress by making patol to her uncouth basher. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Ka-amuse! Gawin bang libangan ang pagsagot sa mga basher?

‘Yun nah!

CHRISTOPHER NOVABOS, OOZING WITH TALENT

He’s cute and oozing with talent. For someone so young, second assistant director na siya sa project na Sinandomeng which is being directed by Byron Bryant. In his forthcoming film, Christopher Novabos is one of the co-writers at siya rin ang supervising producer.

Wayback in the year 2015, sa Metro Manila film festival, New Wave Feature Full Length movie Turo-turo directed by Ray An Dulay and Enchong Dee in the starring role, production designer naman siya.

To his credit, siya rin ang nagtatag ng kauna-unahang film festival para sa mga estudiyante, ang Rodriguez CCH Media and Film Festival.

Tunay ka, he’s a man of so many talents. A jack of all trades so to speak.

Good luck to your chosen career Chris!

***

Send in those sizzling stories that you know about our fave showbiz personalities at peteampoloquiojr@gmail.com and #09994269588, #09276557791 and #09223870129 and read them here.

And with that, ito po ang kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity. Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

loading...