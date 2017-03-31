Model, naanakan ni Marlon Stockinger

MODEL Kit Barraquias casually admitted in an interview na ang car racer boyfriend ni Pia Wurtzbach, driver Marlon Stockinger happens to be the “biological dad” of her twins. She averred, “I don’t wanna say he’s the dad… just the biological dad. And that’s it. We haven’t had any communication. He hasn’t seen the girls ever.”

Obvious na hindi maganda ang relasyon ni Marlon sa socialite model na lumantad na ina ng kanyang mga anak.

Ano na kaya ang masasabi ni Pia gayung nag-come out na in the open ang babaeng naanakan supposedly ng kanyang boyfriend? Naisulat na rin ito by way of some blind items at ilang linggo nang palihim na pinag-uusapan sa showbiz circle.

Cool na lang ang drama ni Pia.

“Are you sure it’s the same Marlon? There’s a lot of Marlon… I don’t know anything about that.”

Anyway, nakausap ng press ang misteryosang karelasyon supposedly ni Marlon last Wednesday, March 30 at nagpaunlak sa isang interview.

Kit Barraquias ang kanyang name and if it sounds familiar, it’s because she had been under the cover of some men’s mag before, particularly Playboy Philippines and UNO.

Join din siya sa list ng FHM Sexiest Women noong 2012.

“You just wanna know the truth, so I just wanna tell you the truth,” she was qouted to have said in an interview. “I’m gonna be straightforward and, yes, he is the dad.

“I don’t wanna say he’s the dad… just the biological dad.

“And that’s it. We haven’t had any communication.

“He hasn’t seen the girls ever.”

Sa usaping binayaran daw siya ng mga magulang ni Marlon just to keep her mouth tightly zipped, heto ang kanyang kasagutan based on that interview. “And the mom hasn’t paid me money to keep quiet or whatever it is that’s coming out. I have no bad blood with them.

“It’s just like two strangers meeting outside. That’s it.”

Nagtagal naman daw ang relasyon nila ng isang taon. During that time, Kit was 27-years old and Marlon was 18.

Ayon sa Wikipedia, magdiriwang ng kanyang 26th birthday si Marlon sa April 4.

“I’m older by 9 or 10, I think. And that’s the reason… to, like, I don’t wanna be the one to ruin his racing career.”

Noong ongoing pa ang kanilang relasyon, they went supposedly to Switzerland to meet his grandma.

They went separate ways when she was already four months pregnant. “I was working then, I can handle myself. It’s not like… I don’t take anything against him.”

Nanganak siya via caesarean operation sa isang private hospital wayback September 2009.

Wala bang financial assistance na ibinigay si Marlon para sa mga bata?

“Support? I think the mom came to the house maybe a couple of times, and I don’t wanna say the amount that she gave ‘coz it’s kinda embarrassing, and milk.

“And then, there’s no really monthly.

“My cousin told me that someone told her that they’re giving support, like 10 thousand a month.”

But she says that’s the farthest from the truth.

In the event that they gave that much, would it suffice for the needs of her twins?

“Of course, my cousin knows that it’s not the truth. It’s a lie.”

Hindi raw siya humingi ng suporta dahil kaya naman niya. She has been working ever since for their upkeep.

May pagkakataon bang siya mismo ang humingi ng suporta kay Marlon o sa pamilya nito?

“I worked abroad for five years. I came back here and still working.

“I’m into financing.”

Kahit na raw ilang beses lang nagbigay ng financial support ang pamilya ni Marlon, she was able to prove to them na kaya niya silang palakihin totally on her own resources.

“No. Having them… they’re super smart,” she averred. “They’re seven now.”

Was there ever a time that Marlon attempted to visit her children?

“He tried before, but he didn’t show up. He made some excuse,” she intoned.

Anyway, there was a time that she became close to Marlon’s mom.

To prove her point, four years ago, nagkita raw sila sa Boracay at nag-check in sa parehong hotel.

So far, wala na raw silang communication. May incident raw na minsang nasa gimikan si Kit ay coincidence na naroroon rin si Marlon.

She would have wanted to talk to him then but some of her friends prevented her from doing so.

“Hopefully, after this, it will die down. I’m over and done,” she hinted. “Whatever they say, bahala na. Siyempre, they have their own followings.

“All my friends said, ‘They gonna troll you. They gonna call you slut.’ You know what I mean?

“And I told them, ‘I’m not showbiz. What can they, like, do to me? I’m not an artista.

“I just want this to be done and to stop… like, speculations… making me look like I’m asking for money.”

In the event na itanggi raw ni Marlon na anak niya ang kambal, she’s willing to have a DNA test.

