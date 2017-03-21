Mon Fernandez fires back at Peping

Basketball legend and now Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) official Ramon Fernandez reiterated he will pursue legal action against Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Jose “Peping” Cojuangco over allegations of game fixing.

Cojuangco earlier claimed that the former four-time PBA Most Valuable Player was involved in throwing away games during his heyday as a professional basketball player.

“I wouldn’t have minded his claims if I’m an active player. I’ll let my basketball do the talking,” said Fernandez during the PSA Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel on Tuesday.

“Pero respetuhin naman niya ang office ko bilang assistant secretary to the Office of the President.”

Fernandez, , who played for PBA teams like Toyota, Purefoods and San Miguel, said he will likely file a libel case on Friday or early next week in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Fernandez has been critical against Cojuangco’s leadership, particularly on how the POC spent its funding.

“I think you know how he handled the POC presidency, so let’s leave it at that,” he said.

