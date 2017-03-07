More women needed in police force, top gov’t posts

THE military, police force and other policy-making bodies need more women, Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara yesterday said as he urges the government to intensify programs that promote the participation and equitable representation of women.

“We call on all government agencies to take proactive steps to capacitate women employees to strengthen their qualifications and performance to compete for third-level positions,” Angara said.

“Competence and work experience should be main considerations for promotions and top positions, not gender,” he added.

Angara made this call noting that data from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) showed that the number of female cadets is limited to not more than 5 percent.

The senator also congratulated Cadet First Class Rovi Martinez who topped this year’s PMA graduating cadets, and the other seven female cadets who landed in the top 10.

“They are proof that it is not only men who can excel in this. That is why we should make sure that we give equal opportunities to serve military,” Angara said.

Data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed that female police officers compose 18 percent or 25,862 of the 168,897 police personnel.

