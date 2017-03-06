Mountain Province and Cagayan de Oro thank PAGCOR for calamity aid   

Recovering from the aftermath of a natural disaster takes time, especially when people are left with nothing but ravaged homes, damaged crops and casualties. But getting back on one’s feet becomes easier when calamity victims get a helping hand from good Samaritans.

Recently, Mountain Province and Cagayan de Oro expressed their gratitude to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) in separate resolutions for the agency’s financial aid when both provinces were struck by calamity.

Mountain Province was badly hit by Super Typhoon Lawin in October 2016 while Cagayan de Oro was affected by heavy flooding early in January 2017 because of two weather disturbances.

On January 30, 2017, the Provincial Government of Mountain Province signed Resolution Number 2017-034 in recognition of PAGCOR’s P1 million financial donation which was used for the immediate rehabilitation of damaged agricultural farms, infrastructure, properties, telecommunications, and power lines.

The resolution stated that PAGCOR immediately gave P1 million financial assistance when they needed help the most. “Such benevolence is very much appreciated by this Provincial Government,” it said.

Besides Mountain Province, other Typhoon Lawin affected provinces that received help from PAGCOR were Apayao, Ilocos Sur, and Kalinga (P1 million each); Ilocos Norte (P3 million); Isabela and Cagayan (P2 million each). PAGCOR released a total of P11 million for these typhoon-ravaged provinces.

Meanwhile, in its January 30, 2017 Resolution, Cagayan de Oro expressed its “sincerest gratitude and deepest appreciation” to PAGCOR through its Casino Filipino Davao branch for reaching out to six barangays– including Iponan, Bulua, Patag, Kauswagan, Balulang, and Carmen. PAGCOR distributed 4,000 packs of relief goods for the calamity victims.

According to CF Davao General Manager Dario Cordero, they immediately prepared the relief packs after receiving a directive from Malacañang and PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrea Domingo to assist affected families in Cagayan de Oro.

Cordero added that it was just the first tranche of the agency’s relief operations in the region. Rehabilitation efforts, according to him are underway in many affected communities. “The immediate priority is to provide the residents with basic necessities like food and water,” he said.

loading...