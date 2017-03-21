PA annual parade and review rescheduled for April 4

The Philippine Army (PA)’s annual parade and review was moved to April 4 due to conflict in schedules of some of the visiting dignitaries which include President Duterte and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

The event, which is supposed to be held Wednesday and in-line with the PA’s 120th anniversary, was rescheduled due to this and occurrence of some international events, Army spokesperson Col. Benjamin Hao said.

During the said event, troops and brand-new assets are usually paraded before the dignitaries.

Guest-of-honors usually inspect troops and chat with them a few minutes before going on the next formation.

