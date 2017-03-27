Pagpapaliban ng barangay, SK elections inihain sa Kamara

INIHAIN na ni Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers ang panukalang batas na pipigil sa pagdaraos ng barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections sa October ng taong ito.

Sa pamamagitan ng House Bill 5359, binigyang-diin ni Barbers na gaya ng ipinahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, ito ay upang tuluyang maalis sa puwesto ng mga barangay official na isinasangkot sa iligal na droga.

“There is a need to postpone the 2017 Barangay Elections to rid barangays of officials linked to illegal drug operations. The barangay election was postponed last year for the very same reason, and obviously, we have yet to consider our communities drug-free. The drug problem begins at the grassroots level, therefore, this is where we should start cleansing,” ani Barbers.

Batay sa HB 5359, ipagpapaliban ang eleksyong pambarangay ng hanggang sa May 2020.

Bago ang eleksyon ay kailangang tanggalin ang lahat ng nakaupong barangay officials upang bigyang-daan ang mga bagong uupo na iluluklok bilang mga officers-in-charge na walang ni-katiting na bahid ng pagkakasangkot sa problema sa droga na ang magtatalaga ay si Pangulong Duterte.

Dismayado rin sa Barbers na sa tuwing naipagpapaliban ang barangay at SK elections ay napapahaba ang termino ng mga incumbent nang walang ginagawa upang masugpo ang iligal na droga sa kani-kanilang nasasakupan.

“We have given them another year, but the question is, have they proven themselves worthy to be called ‘leaders’ of a country that is dying to be freed from the shackles of illegal drugs? I don’t think so. That is why, I personally think that the smartest move would be to delay the elections once again and to appoint incorruptible officers-in-charge who will help us traverse the road to recovery—the road to a drug-free Philippines,” giit pa ni Barbers. MELIZA MALUNTAG

