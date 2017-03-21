PNP denies VIP perks for road rage suspect

The Philippine National Police yesterday denied that road rage suspect David Lim Jr., nephew of an alleged drug lord, was given special treatment when he surrendered to authorities.

Lim turned himself in to the Central Visayas police after his mother negotiated for his safe surrender through the help of President Duterte’s top aide Christopher Go.

PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said the negotiations do not entail VIP treatment as it is only “normal” for Lim’s family to try to ensure his safety.

“I don’t think there was special treatment. It’s just normal sa isang mother na gusto niyang mag-surrender ang anak niya peacefully, na hindi ma-harm, na humanap ng linya na makausap kung pwedeng i-voluntary surrender iyung anak nila. [It’s] normal,” Dela Rosa told reporters at Camp Crame.

PNP-Central Visayas director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño echoed Dela Rosa’s statement, adding that Lim was detained in his office.

Lim, however, was spotted leaving an air-conditioned room of the Regional Intelligence Division before his mugshot and fingerprints were taken.

Lim’s father is a sibling of Peter Lim, whom Duterte himself named as a drug lord in July last year. Peter had denied his alleged drug links in a meeting with the President in Malacañang. ###

