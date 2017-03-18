QCJ inmates binigyan ng condoms kontra HIV

MATAPOS matuklasan na ilan sa mga preso ay nagpositibo sa human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), pinabigyan agad ng awtoridad ang mga preso sa Quezon City Jail (QCJ) ng libreng condoms.

Ayon kay QCJ jail warden P/Supt. Randel Latoza, maliban sa problemang overcrowding ay nalaman nila na ila sa mga preso ay may HIV virus.

“It can’t be denied that there are sexual engagements inside, so we tell them to use condoms and provide them with literature pointing out that AIDS could be fatal,” pahayag ni Latoza.

Ang kanilang malaking problema ngayon ay hindi nila maihiwalay ang mga may sakit na preso sa mga wala, base na rin sa isang pinaiiral na batas.

“There are those who have (HIV) but we have a law that bars us from (publicly) identifying them or segregating them from other prisoners. So, how will you protect the others? This is our conundrum,” saad ni Latoza at ang tinutukoy ay ang AIDS Prevention and Control Act of 1998.

Kaya nagapagdedisyunan nila na magbigay ng condoms sa all-male-inmates upang masawata ang naturang virus na sanhi ng pagkalat ng deadly virus.

Inamin din ni Latoza na ilan sa mga preso ay sangkot sa male-to-male sex. “Wala pong babae dito kaya kung hindi na sila makatiis na hindi makapagparaos ay gumamit na lamang sila ng condoms.” BOBBY TICZON

