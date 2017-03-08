Rigodon sa Kamara itutuloy dahil sa ‘nag No’ vote sa death penalty

IPINAUBAYA na ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez kay House Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas ang isyu ng tanggalan ng chairmanship.

Kinumpirma ito ni Farinas matapos niyang ihirit ang isyung ito kay Alvarez na ipaubaya sa kaniya ang pagpapalit ng chairmanship para sa mga bomoto ng “no” sa panukalang ibalik ang death penalty.

“No replacements in the leadership positions will happen, yet I made a plea to the Speaker that he will allow me to handle the matter, which he has kindly granted while saying ”only because I trust your judgement,” ani Farinas.

Binigyang diin pa ng kongresista na siya ang Majority Leader at pangunahing gampanin niya ang atupagin ang para sa kapakanan ng mayorya.

“The Speaker is the Head of the House of Representatives and wants to run the House through his Majority and Minority Leaders. I serve at the pleasure of the speaker and I am responsible and accountable to him with respect to the members of the majority,” pahayag pa ni Farinas.

Ang mga kongresista na bomoto ng “no” sa death penalty na may chairmanship ay sina Reps. Henedina Abad (Batanes)-chairman ng House Committee Government Reorganization; Arlene “kaka” Bag-ao (Dinagat)-People’s Participation; Kit Belmonte (Quezon City)-Land Use; Emmi de Jesus (Gabriela)-Poverty Alleviation; Evie Escudero (Sorsogon)-Basic Education; Vilma Santos-Recto (Lipa City)-Civil Service and Professional Regulation.

ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio, na chairman ng House Committee on Public Information; Anak Mindanao Rep. Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman – Muslim Affairs; Buhay Partylist Mariano Velarde – Overseas Workers Affairs at Bayan Muna Rep. Isagani Zarate – Environment and Natural Resources; Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato na miembro ng Commission on Appointments.

Naunang sinabi ni Alvarez na tuloy ang pagpapalit ng mga committee chairmanship para sa mga tutol sa death penalty.

Sa botong 217 pabor sa death penalty ay naipasa ito sa huli at ikatlong pagbasa samantalang 54 ang tutol at isa ang nag-abstain. MELIZA MALUNTAG

