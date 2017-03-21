Rivalries rekindle at 2nd leg of Phl motorcycle racing

Explosive speed with precision and determination will be the muscle of waging “dirt war” by veteran rider Glenn Aguilar, and much younger and title-thirsty Bornok Mangosong when the 2017 Diamond Motor Corp, “Supercross” second leg resume this Saturday (March 25) at the MX Messsiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

Glenn Aguilar of KTM Racing Team capitalized his decades of experience and superiority, ruled the Pro-Open Production during the first leg (March 4) beating, Bornok Mangosong, ace rider of the Yamaha Racing Team.

Aguilar’s effort earned him a commanding 25 points in the five-leg series of the race in its second edition presented by Generation Congregation and sponsored by Diamond Motor Corp.

The 44-year old Aguilar,of Las Pinas, and the 2003 Asian Rider of the Year attributed his victory by just keeping his pace.

While the 25-year old and Davao pride, Mangosong, got a taste of “bad break” when he miscalculated a sharp turn midway in fourth lap which caused him precious seconds and settled for second spot for 22 points while Jerick Mitra of H7 Racing came in third with 20 points.

Other top contenders in the Open Production of the event supported by Dunlop, Go PRO Philippines, PTT Philippines, Yamaha Philippines, DC Philippines and Xtreme Adrenaline Sports are: Ralph Ramento, Ompong Gabriel, Buboy Antonio, Jerich Farr, Enzo Rellosa and Patrick Orbe.

The diminutive Pia Gabriel will also try to stamp her class anew in the Ladies Class. Gabriel took the first leg defeating Janelle Saulog who came in second and Jasmin Jao in third spot.

The third leg of the country’s premiere race unfurls on April 29, the penultimate leg on May 13 and the final leg will be held on May 22.

