Sobrang nasaktan nang iwan ng asawa!

“THE picture that I paint in my mind of what’s supposed to be perfect and a great relationship would never happen because of the character flaws and character issues,” Donita Rose reflects on her failed marriage.

Sinabi ni Donitang nagkahiwalay sila ng asawang si Eric Villarama dahil sa dalawang bagay na ‘yun.

Naikwento in passing ito ni Donita sa kanyang interview sa Good Times With Mo Twister podcast ilang linggo na ang nakararaan.

Nabanggit ni Donita ang kanyang failed marriage nang magbigay siya ng payo sa isang confused female caller na hirap maka-move on matapos makipag-break sa boyfriend dahil nahuli nito sa akto na may katalik na ibang lalaki.

May katalik na ibang lalaki raw, o! Hahahahahahahaha!

Donita says that we need to forgive ourselves before the process of moving on.

“Sometimes it has got a lot to do with forgiving yourself,” she asseverates.

At the point, she made mention on her failed marriage. Kait ano raw ang gawin niya ay iiwan at iiwan pa rin siya ng kanyang asawa dahil sa individual differences.

“In my case, I did everything I thought I could. But why am I at the losing end of this deal because that person left me?

“Even if I had done things differently, this person would have left me anyway because it’s character issue,” she said as an after-

thought.

Pero pahabol niya, “I’m not saying he was completely at fault.

“I’m just saying that we paint this dream picture in our mind of what a relationship is supposed to be like and sometimes we immortalize the person and we can’t seem to let go.

“And if he did this to you [cheating], he will do it again in the future.

“But really, there’s somebody out there better for you.

“Don’t look back anymore. Burn the pictures.”

Donita confirmed her separation with husband Eric last July 2016, right after living together for almost 12 years.

But before they parted ways, they tried to mend their marriage for two years but to no avail.

Nevertheless, she was still admittedly surprised when her former husband posted his new mate.

Hurting pa rin siyempre siya at hirap mag-move on kahit sinasabi niyang naka-move on na siya.

MICHELLE MADRIGAL IS BACK!

Not contented with the way her career appears to be going, Michelle Madrigal decided to leave the country barely a year ago to train as a chef.

She was seen at Ehra Madrigal’s wedding the other day, March 3, 2017.

After playing a supporting role in Pasion de Amor in 2015, she went to the U.S. sometime in January 2016.

In an Instagram post, she clarifies she is not pregnant. She went to train as a cook at JW Marriott Austin in Texas, for her “culinary journey.”

Bagama’t busy sa kanyang culinary activities, she never forgets to exercise and do some bikini selfies to check if she has gained some weight which is a BIG no, no for her.

While abroad, she has found her new love. His name is Troy Woolfolk, a former football player and track star.

She says he is the “guy version” of herself and her “looming husband.”

When she returned to the Philippines a few days ago, she brought Troy with her, and introduced him to her family.

W

hen Michelle left Manila barely a year ago, she said she was sort of trying to find herself. It was a matter of “letting go and letting GOD.”

And now, she is back whole and happy.

WALANG SAWANG INUULIT-ULIT ANG SEX VIDEO

Kung titingnan siya ay para bang napaka-lean ng kanyang body at hindi capable na magkaroon ng ganon kaeskalerang size ng notes.

Pero super well-endowed nga ang bagets na aktor na ito at walang sawang pinanonood ng mga vaklushis ang kanyang sex video na bagama’t

hindi naman niya kinukumpirma ay hindi naman niya itinatanggi.

Ang nakatatawa, medyo slghtly paling ang kanyang notes kaya tipong kailangan mo raw habulin ito. Harharharharharhahar!

Pero tunay ka, his penis is one of the biggest, if not the biggest dick this side of Hollywood.

Ang maganda pa, impressive both in length and circumference ito kaya enjoy talaga sa panonood ang mga bakla.

Hahahahahahaha!

No wonder, nagsawa sa kau-umum sa kanya ang maelyang chick na naging karelasyon niya nu’ng time na umalis siya sa poder ng kanyang martir na manager.

Sa ngayon, all is quiet from his camp but one thing is for sure, he has found his niche in the person of his loving manager.

Sa totoo, nu’ng magkahiwalay talaga sila ay hindi nagsalita ni konting laban sa kanya ang manager niyang ito. Kaya naman sa kanilang

pagbabalikan ay solid ang kanilang ligaya.

Solid daw ang ligaya, o! Hahahahahahahaha!

Yummy! Hakhakhakhakhakhakhakhak!

KAILANGANG MAGBALIK TAMBALAN!

Hindi lang si Richard Yap ang apektado sa paghihiwalay nila ni Jodi Sta. Maria.

Obvious rin na kahit ang magandang aktres ay nangulimlim din ang popularidad.

I guess they need to be pair off with each other if they want to rekindle the seemingly waning embers of their popularity.

Dati ay parang si Richard lang ang naapektohan, pero obvious na nitong mga nakaraang araw ay apektado na rin si Jodi Sta. Maria.

Hayan at parang hindi naman pinag-uusapan ang pelikula niya kung saan makakasama niya ang dalawang bagets na leading man.

Somehow, parang mas gusto pa rin ng publiko ang kanilang tambalan ni Ser Chief na nag-peak during the time that they were doing Be Careful With My Heart.

‘Yun nah!

NAG-IILUSYON PANG MULING MAGBALIK-TELEBISYON!

Hahahahahahahahaha! How so very funny.

Hayan at panay raw ang pagsisipsep nitong si Buruka sa isang network with great hope that she would be given another break in that network.

Honestly, she needs to improve first on her hosting capabilities. Hindi na uubra ‘yung alog-bateh siya nang alog-bateh.

Dapat na may bago siyang mai-offer sa mga tao para kagiliwan siyang muli.

Kung sabagay, karma lang naman siguro kay Lolita Biglang Chakah sa ginawa niyang pangbababoy kay Mr. Boy C. de Guia.

Imagine, he paved the way for her hosting job and yet, when the latter was down and she was veritably picking apples, she gave her a cold shoulder.

Pinagtabuyan talaga niya si Kuya Boy at pinalayas sa kanyang presscon sa isang sikat na resto.

Ang baboy!

Anyway, bagama’t hindi pa rin niya nararanasan ang kababuyang ginawa niya kay Kuya Boy, nakaganti na rin sa kanya ang mabait na dating TV personality dahil siya na rin ngayon ang unti-unting pinandidirihan sa industriya.

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Buti nga!

Ang laos ay laos ay laos!

Period, walang comma! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

