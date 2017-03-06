SSS pensioners withdraw P1,000 additional benefit

Happy pensioners of the Social Security System (SSS) trooped to various banks yesterday and withdrew from their respective accounts the P1,000 additional benefit for the month of January 2017 following the approval of the authority to release the said amount by President Rodrigo Duterte last Feb 22.

Above photo shows pensioner Erlano M. Wenceslao queueing and withdrawing his additional benefit increase at the Philippine National Bank at the SSS head office at East Avenue, Quezon City. Mr. Wenceslao, 74, has been a pensioner since September 2004.

The P1,000 additional benefit differential for the months of February and March, meanwhile, will be available for withdrawal on March 10 and 17, respectively.

