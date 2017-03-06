SSS statement on reported delayed bank crediting of the P1,000 additional benefit

The Social Security System (SSS) urges its pensioners to report immediately their depository banks that did not credit the P1,000 additional benefit to their accounts today.

Social Security Commission Chairman Dean Amado D. Valdez said SSS will validate these reports and if proven true, those SSS partner-banks may face suspension or cancellation of its accreditation with the agency.

The amount of P2.04 billion in additional benefit for pensioners was remitted by the SSS to its accredited banks last February 27.

Pensioners may report through the following channels: SSS Call Center, 920-6446 to 55; SSS e-mail, member_relations@ sss.gov.ph; Facebook account, SSSPH.

