World Retails Awards 2017 recognize Globe in-store customer experience initiative

The World Retail Awards 2017 have chosen Globe Telecom as one of the finalists in the “Best In-Store Customer Experience Initiative” category which reflects the growing focus retailers are placing on how they can attract customers through creating great in-store experiences.

“To be selected as a finalist by an organization that we consider as the most prestigious award giving body in Retail, accords any company with great pride. Our passion for our customers inspires us to bring to them world-standard differentiated experience that truly empower their digital lifestyles, thus, we are truly honored about this wonderful news and are very excited to be part of the journey and the momentous event that is soon to unfold,” said Joe Caliro, Globe Head of Stores and Retail Transformation Management.

Globe joins other respected global brands who made it in the shortlist namely: adidas, Checkland Kindleysides with Gensler, (New York, United States); ‘Imagine’, Dubai Festival City (United Arab Emirates); Galeries Lafayette and Sky Boy (Paris, France); Hermès – petit h and Checkland Kindleysides with DML, (New York, United States); L’Occitane en Provence and School House, (New York, United States); PIRCH, (United States); Selfridges (London, UK); Siam Discovery-The Exploratorium (Thailand); and Tommy Hilfiger (United States).

In 2014, Globe transformed its stores into next-generation, interactive spaces to reinforce its new positioning as a digital lifestyle brand. Called the Gen3 Store, the space was divided into four lifestyle zones: Music, Entertainment, Life, and Productivity. The zones tell stories and feature themes that come to life through devices, digital connectors, apps, and videos.

Last year, Globe unveiled an evolved version of Gen3 known as the Iconic Store, a combination of retail concept store and performance venue for free movie screenings, live concerts, theatre performances, and visual attractions with an added feature of a full chroma broadcast studio for customer/media use.

Another key aspect of the transformation was the overhaul of the online experience. The Globe portal became a digital gateway where every section online matched the retail experience and support the Omni journey to a digital lifestyle like buying online and picking up in store.

Launched in 2007, the World Retail Awards have been recognizing the very best retailers and retail initiatives across a range of categories for 10 years. This year’s winners will be announced at the World Retail Awards Ceremony and Congress Closing Gala Dinner which takes place at the Madinat Jumeirah Resort in Dubai, UAE on April 6, 2017.

loading...