ZEN Rooms, the best rated budget hotel chain in PH, disrupts the status quo by bringing quality budget hotels to Pampanga, Batangas, Tagaytay and Baguio

ZEN Rooms ( www.zenrooms.com ), a leading budget hotel brand in the Philippines, has shaken the hospitality industry in the country by providing a low-cost quality alternative to the traditional hotel chains.

ZEN Rooms now focuses on facilitating travel across Luzon island by raising quality standards of budget hotels in the popular weekend destinations: Tagaytay, Baguio, Pampanga, and Batangas. A year after entering the country, ZEN is now available in 11 cities across the Philippines, including Manila, Boracay, Cebu, Palawan, Davao, Angeles and Bohol.

Luzon Island is accountable for 63% of growing domestic travel in the country with over 19 million incoming trips per year . The capital city of Manila is conveniently surrounded by popular vacation destinations accessible by car (Tagaytay, Baguio, Pampanga etc), which offers extensive opportunities for short city breaks.

While Luzon is seen as the main driver of growth for domestic tourism, the hospitality industry suffers from a very low value-for-money in the budget segment. Indeed, quality of budget accommodation in Luzon’s tier 2 cities (such as Tagaytay, Baguio, Pampanga, and Batangas) remains inadequate, with over 60% of budget travelers currently rating their stays unsatisfactory (below 7.5/10 with travel agents). Specifically, the guests’ most frequent complaints are related to lack of cleanliness and poor Wi-Fi connection.

ZEN Rooms now brings a superior budget hotel experience to Pampanga, Batangas, Tagaytay and Baguio by providing double rooms with guaranteed quality starting from only PHP 990. Every ZEN guest is guaranteed free fast Wi-Fi, comfortable double bed, working AC, a warm shower and 24/7 customer support. Clear quality standards and constant focus on value-for-money have allowed ZEN Rooms to become the top rated budget hotel chain in the Philippines, with the best customer satisfaction level among other chains.

“ We saw a clear issue in quality and value-for-money in smaller cities across Luzon and therefore it was important for us to expand our operations on the island. Following the popularity of our concept in major cities like Manila, Boracay and Cebu, we are now excited to cover Filipinos’ favourite weekend destinations. For citizens of buzzing Manila, it’s essential to get away from the day-to-day stress without breaking the bank. ZEN Rooms fills the gap in the budget accommodation sector by offering clear quality standards at the lowest rates. Our relentless quality control has helped us to achieve the best customer satisfaction level in the budget segment. Going forward, within the next 2 months, we’ll start operations in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro” – comments ZEN Rooms’ Philippines Country Manager Benjamin Nicolas.

