1ST MOBILE DRUG TEST, TOKHANG ONE-STOP-SHOP (2)

TODAY, we continue dealing with the launching of mobile drug-testing as part of ‘Valenzuelano Ayaw sa Droga’ Reloaded’s Tokhang-on-Wheels one-stop-shop caravan.

The teams working on the program are deployed in five strategic clusters in the city and will spend 3-5 days per area or until all communities in that place have been covered. Surrenderees shall then be endorsed to the Tokhang-on-Wheels one-stop-shop which is scheduled to make rounds based on referred number of individuals, Col. Mendoza said.

VADAC Action Officer, Councilor Antonio Espiritu said: “This one-stop-shop is faster and more convenient to our patients.

They don’t have to go to different places anymore after they surrendered, instead, they just have to go to the one-stop shop and go through the assessment processes conveniently.”

In related development, the 142 patients who the local government sent for rehabilitation last year in Central Luzon Rehabilitation Center in Magalang, Pampanga are all expected to graduate on May 10.

They will undergo an aftercare and community reintegration program, said the mayor who has been praised by many especially local residents for his administration’s efforts to dramatically minimize illegal drug activities and lawlessness as well.

VAD Reloaded will be conducted in four phases. The first phase is drug clearing operations, after which, the surrenderees will undergo community and service-oriented policing before rehabilitation phase takes place and ultimately, the development and monitoring phase.

From July 1, 2016 to March 29, VCPS has recorded a running total of 2,283 surrenderees who have undergone DDE. 595 were assessed for rehabilitation, 1,655 for community-based wellness program, while the remaining 19 were assessed for psychological evaluation. GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO

loading...