Arbitral ruling laban sa China, hindi tinalakay sa chairman’s statement

PINAGTIBAY lamang ng mga ASEAN leader ang kahalagahan ng pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan, katatagan, seguridad at freedom of navigation and over-flight sa ibabaw o airspace sa taas ng South China Sea.

Ito ang nakasaad sa ipinalabas na Chairman Statement matapos ang matagumpay na 30th ASEAN Summit.

Hindi naman isinantabi ng ilang leaders ang pangamba sa pinakabagong developments sa South China Sea sa kabila ng wala namang direktang pagtukoy sa reclamation activities at structures building ng Tsina sa nasabing isla.

Sa kabilang dako, nagkaisa naman ang mga ASEAN leaders na pag-ibayuhin pa ang ‘mutual trust and confidence’ sa pagitan ng mga claimant-countries, pag-iwas na palalain ang tensyon at paglutas sa territorial disputes na hindi gumagamit ng pwersa.

“We reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation and over-flight in and above the South China Sea. We welcomed the operationalization of the Guidelines for Hotline Communications among Senior Officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of ASEAN Member States and China in Response to Maritime Emergencies in the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and look forward to the early operationalization of the other early harvest measure which is the Joint Statement on the Application of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) in the South China Sea. We took note of concerns expressed by some Leaders over recent developments in the area. We reaffirmed the importance of the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities, and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation, and pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes, without resorting to the threat or use of force,” ang nakasaad sa Chairman’s Statement.

Nauna nang nagpahaging si Pangulong Duterte na hindi niya tatalakayin sa 30th ASEAN SUMMIT ang ang arbitral ruling laban sa China.

Ito’y sa kabila ng panawagan ng mga maritime experts at advocacy groups na dapat ay gamitin ng Chief Executive ang chairmanship sa ASEAN ngayong taon para igiit ang territorial rights ng Pilipinas sa South China Sea sa pamamagitan ng arbitral ruling.

Igimiit ng mga Leaders ang ganap at epektibong inplementasyon ng Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

Naniniwala ang mga ito na bumubuti na ang kooperasyon ng China at ASEAN.





Positibo namang tinanggap ng mga Leaders ang progreso sa pagbuo ng framework sa Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) at inaasahang makompleto sa kalagitnaan ngayong taon.

“We underscored the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety. We took note of the improving cooperation between ASEAN and China. We welcomed the progress to complete a framework of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) by middle of this year, in order to facilitate the early conclusion of an effective COC. We recognized the long-term benefits that would be gained from having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and sustainable development.”

Magugunitang si Pangulong Duterte ang Chairman at Host ng ASEAN Summit ngayong taon kaya siya rin ang kumukumpas sa agenda ng summit o session at laman ng ilalabas na Statement. KRIS JOSE

