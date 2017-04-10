Hindi natupad ang usapan sa talent fee kaya nag-back out si papa!

JUST when everybody had the impression that the comeback movie of this very popular estranged couple of the 80s was already pushing

through, along came the bad news that it has been permanently shelved.

Maraming dahilan ang mga taong nakababalita sa project na ‘to.

Sabi’y nawawalan daw ng gana ang ombre dahil hindi raw talaga magawang mag-diet at magpapayat ng kanyang dating asawa.

Oo nga’t pumayat na rin siya, but there are some hidden bulges in her body, to which the actress counters that she can do it if the project is pushing through.

Naniniwala naman kaming mareremedyohan talaga ang bulges ng aktres pero ang problema talaga ay ang talent fee na dini-demand ng pa-pable na aktor.

Ang sabi, ang initial na presyo raw ng aktor ay ten million, to which the producers were palpably appalled. Hahahahahahaha!

Sino ba naman kasi ang magbabayad sa aktor ng ten million when the wife was only to be paid five million?

Sa huling presyo raw ng aktor ay binaba niya ng five million na hindi pa rin nagustuhan ng movie outfit since they believed that the

wife deserves that much but they could only pay the actor 3 million.

Dahil sa naliitan sa kanyang TF, nag-back-out na raw finally ang aktor.

Ang wife naman, kahit na gustung-gusto talaga niyang mag-push through ang project, tinanggap na niyang hopeless case na talaga ang

project dahil nagbigay na raw ng ultimatum ang movie outfit na hanggang 3 million lang sila.

But don’t you think 3 million is already a big sum? Hirap naman dito sa papa natin hindi na lang nag-concede. Tutal naman ay 3 million na ang kanyang makukuha, bakit hindi pa siya pumayag?

Well, the wife can’t do anything. Kaya sa tindi ng kanyang sama ng loob, hindi na rin niya magagawa ang kanyang first indie movie e-

ver. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Ka-amuse!

Ang nangyari, ibinigay sa isang mahusay ring aktres ang proyekto.

“Yun nah!

Kris Aquino, bow sa kagandahang loob ni Michela Cazzola

It’s amazing and relatively surprising but Kris Aquino maintains a fairly harmonious relationship with James Yap’s Italian girlfriend Michela Cazzola: “It’s only Mic who reaches out. Like, every other week, she’ll text and all. I reply. Then I give it to Bimb and they say hello to each other,” said Kris in an interview.

Their first encounter happened when Kris and son Bimby paid Michela and her two-month-old baby back a visit sometime in October 2016.

Bimby is Kris’s son with James, while Michael James is Michela’s son with the cager.

“We are good friends with Mic. We like her,” voluntered Kris, who laconically calls Michela as Mic.

During the entire phone conversation, Kris has nothing but positive words for Michela who, according to Kris, veritably makes an effort to be nice to her and Bimby. “It’s only Mic who reaches out. Like, every other week, she’ll text and all.

“I reply. Then I give it to Bimb and they say hello to each other.”

The controversial actress/TV personality added that Michela had even invited her sons Bimby and Josh to come and visit Baby Michael James. According to the queen of all media, Bimby likes the idea of bonding with his baby brother and Michela.

Asked why she’s extra fond of Michela, Kris averred, “Because exact words niya, ‘She has nothing to gain by being nice to me. And yet she’s nice to me.’

“So, that matters. Matatalino na mga bata ngayon!”

Honestly, Michela’s amiable presence has made Kris relationship with ex-husband James Yap a lot easier and devoid of any conflict these days. “It has really changed. Because Mic is so nice and so proper. The boys adore her!”

Mocha Uson at Atty. Bruce Rivera sa Bawal ang Pasaway

Ngayong Lunes (April 10), makakapanayam ni Mareng Winnie Monsod ang dalawa sa nag-organisa ng palit bise rally laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo—sina Atty. Bruce Rivera at Mocha Uson.

Ayon sa kanila, mali raw ang mga sinabi ni Vice President Robredo sa video message nito kamakailan sa international community. Sa video, pinuna ng bise presidente ang laban kontra droga ng kasalukuyang administrasyon. Binanggit niya na mayroong 7,000 summary executions.

Iginiit pa ng dalawa na taumbayan na ang nagdikta at nagpondo ng palit bise rally dahil sa kanilang kagustuhang mapalitan na ang bise.

Patunay raw nito ang 2.4 milyong pisong donasyon na natanggap nila sa pamamagitan ng GAVAGives.com sa loob lamang ng apat na araw na karamihan ay mula sa ating mga kababayang OFW.

Isinasaayos na ni Atty. Rivera at ng kanyang grupo ang impeachment case laban kay VP Robredo. Ayon sa kanya, may kinalaman ang kanilang mga ebidensiya sa betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution at graft and corruption.

Saan kaya hahantong ang palit bise at impeachment case na ito? Sino kaya ang gusto nilang ipalit na Bise Presidente?

Mainit ang talakayan sa Bawal ang Pasaway kay Mareng Winnie, ngayong Lunes, 10:15 p.m. pagkatapos ng State of the Nation Address with Jessica Soho sa GMA News TV.

Lolita Buruka, siya na ang nagdadatung para may kakosa!

Hahahahahahahaha! It’s payback time for Lolita Biglang Chakah. Harharharharhar!

Dati, wala ng bukang bibig kundi ang datung, bow! But now, she’s singing a totally different tune. Dahil kailangan niyang magkaroon ng kakampi at taga-chuwariwap sa presscons, this time, she is beginning to splurge her own money con mucho gusto. Hakhakhakhakhak!

Hayan at nagliwaliw na naman ang reyna ng kotong sa Japan ba ‘yun? na siya naman ang kinokotongan ngayon with consent ng kanyang favored members of the press. Harharharharharhar!

Pa’no, she’s inordinately scared that no one would cowtow to her anymore if she would not be spluging her hard-erned dough.

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Ques miserable usted! Hahahahahahahaha!

Well, mabuti nga ‘yan. You’re sharing the loot to some people you like. Ano ba naman kasi ang gagawin mo sa naharbat mong anda kundi

gastusin din sa mga taong binibili mo ang loyalty.

Binibili raw ang loyalty, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

How gross!

In my case, I don’t have to buy other people’s loyalty. E, mano ba naman kung hindi nila ako gusto, aber?

So fucking what if I don’t have people around me at the presscons I would attend?

No man is an island but I would like to believe that I am an island myself. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Ba’t naman ako bibili ng mga tao para mag-cowtow lang sa akin, ano?

What do I need them for?

Pa’no insecure na insecure na ang garapal na matanda. Pa’no nga naman kung hindi niya paandarin ang kanyang andalu, sino pa ang mag-

bebeso-beso sa kanya sa mga presscons na kanyang inaa-tend-an, aber?

But to each, his own. Kung ‘yan ba ang paraan para siya’y lumigaya, go straight ahead, grannie goose. Lustayin mo ang mga naharbat

mong kwarta for all I fucking care!

Period!

Gabriel Lazaro, gwapong version ni Ronnie Lazaro!

Ang Probinsyano actor Ronnie Lazaro has a good looking son named Gabriel Lazaro. He hopes to become a songwriter, music producer, and musician.

Ronnie Lazaro is one of the most durable actor in the business whose career has spanned some three decades already. A veteran of so many good films like Oro, Plata, Mata; Boatman: Misteryo sa Tuwa; Yanggaw; and the highly controversial film Heneral Luna.

Unbeknown to most, Ronnie’s also a musician by heart. When he was young, the Ang Probinsyano actor was a Glee Club member and a rock-band front man.

While this passion didn’t escalate into a musical career, his penchant for singing was transferred later on to his appealing unico hijo Gabriel, his only son by his Spanish wife Dolores “Lola” Pizarro.

The 18-year-old dude has discovered music through his father’s old guitar.

“I picked up the guitar when I was little, and then, I just played anything,” he narrated. “It was, like, the most amazing thing—to be able to create sound, and then claim that sound to be yours.”

So far, he plays an amalgam of grunge, funk, jazz, and blues.

Surprisingly, acting doesn’t interest Gabriel one bit but Ronnie doesn’t encourage him anyway.

Julie Anne San Jose, mamahalin pa rin si Benjamin Alves kahit mabaho

Sa Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa, marami ang nagulat nang natagpuan ng batang nagbebenta ng bulaklak ang tulalang taong grasa na kamukhang-kamukha ni Ephraim (Benjamin Alves).

Pareho pa ang damit na suot nito bago pa man maaksidente ang binata habang hinahabol nina Mariz (Ara Mina) at Angeli (LJ Reyes).

Dahil dito, maraming viewers tuloy ang nabuhayan para kay Santina (Julie Anne San Jose) na sobra na ang lungkot mula nang mapabalitang namatay ito. Ayon sa kanila, umaasa tuloy sila na may happy ending para kila Santina at Ephraim.

Pero agaw pansin ang isang netizen na nagtanong sa Kapuso actress sa Twitter kung handa pa rin ba siyang tanggapin ang binata kahit na ganito ang hitsura niya sa totoong buhay—hindi naligo at sobrang dungis. Sinagot naman ito ni Julie Anne ng: “Mahal ko pa rin siya.”

Ano ba, Julie Anne at Ben?! Masyado kayo magpakilig! Kaya naman pakatutukan ang nalalapit na pagtatapos ng serye sa GMA Afternoon Prime.

Send in those sizzling stories that you know about our fave showbiz personalities at peteampoloquiojr@gmail.com and #09994269588, #09276557791 and #09223870129 and read them here.

And with that, ito po ang kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity. Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nong! APAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

loading...