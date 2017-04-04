Kahit pinatalsik na: Sec. Sueno, pinakakasuhan pa rin

HINIMOK ng ilang mambabatas si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na kasuhan si DILG Sec. Ismael Sueno matapos itong patalsikin sa gabinete dahil sa pagkakasangkot sa korapsyon.

Ipinaliwanag ni 1-EDUKASYON Party-list Rep. Salvador Belaro na bagama’t ang pagpapatalsik ng pangulo kay Sueno sa gabinete ay palatandaan ng pag-ayaw ng pangulo na masangkot sa korapsyon ang kanyang gabinete ay dapat pa ring kasuhan ito.

Naunang pinatalsik ng pangulo sa gabinete si Peter Lavina ng National Irrigation Administration (NIA) ngunit walang nakasampang kaso laban dito.

“While President Rodrigo Duterte’s dismissal of Ismael Sueno and the resignation of Peter Lavina is proof of zero tolerance of corruption, formal charges must be filed if evidence warrant or show probable cause. Due process will allow Sueno and Lavina to defend themselves and for prosecutors to make their case,” ani Belaro.

Sinabi naman ni House Appropriations Chairman at Davao City Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles, ang lahat ng gabinete ay naglilingkod dahil may tiwala sa kanila ang pangulo.

Aniya pa, ito ay patunay lamang na walang sasantuhin ang pangulo kahit ang pa mga kaibigan at kaalyado niya ang mga ito.

“Simple loss of trust and confidence is enough reason for him to let you go, especially for cabinet members who serve as alter-egos of the President. The President is sending a very strong message – The President is not corrupt, and he will not tolerate any corruption in government,” ayon sa kongresista.

Naniniwala rin ang mambabatas na ang pagtanggal kay Sueno ay hindi magdudulot ng pagkakahati-hati sa gobyerno dahil lalong hindi ito papayagan ng pangulo.

“It doesn’t show a crack in the administration. It shows that the President means business when it comes to his promise to rid the bureaucracy of corruption. His anti-corruption statements are not empty rhetoric. He is not using his position to protect his allies, kapartido man o kaibigan. Walang bias, walang pinoproteksyonan.” MELIZA MALUNTAG

